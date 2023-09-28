Obituaries for September 28, 2023

Lucy Lapahie Begay

TABLE MESA, N.M. — Funeral services for Lucy Lapahie Begay, 93, of Table Mesa, New Mexico, will be held Friday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m., at Roy Begay’s homestead in Table Mesa. Viewing will be held today, Sept. 28, at the Desert View Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Burial will follow at the private family plot in Table Mesa.

Lucy was born Oct. 7, 1929, in Shiprock, to Willie and Cora Lapahie. She was called home to her Heavenly Father on Sept. 19, 2023.

Lucy was a lifelong sheepherder, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She married Kee Begay and together they had 10 children.

Lucy loved taking care of her sheep daily and enjoyed weaving traditional Navajo rugs. She was an excellent cook and loved spending time with her family and many grandchildren. She was also an active church member.

Lucy is survived by her daughters, Holly Holyan, Annie Begay, Loretta Begay, and Rose Johnson; sons, Tommy Begay and Roy Begay; and over 131 grandchildren.

Lucy is preceded in death by her husband, Kee Begay; parents, Willie and Cora Lapahie; siblings, Harrison Sr., Johnson, and Sarah; and children, Benjamin, Henderson, Helen, and Lorrena.

A reception will take place at Roy Begay’s homestead in Table Mesa following services.

Cheryl N. Tully

KINLICHEE, Ariz. — Funeral services for Cheryl Nellie Tully, 42, of Kinlichee, Arizona, will be held today, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m., at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Kinlichee. Burial will follow at the Kinlichee community cemetery.

Cheryl was born Oct. 31, 1980, in Fort Defiance, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan). Her nálí is ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People); cheii is ‘Áshįįhí. She passed away Sept. 19, 2023, in Phoenix.

Cheryl attended Wingate High School and enjoyed cooking, long walks, and spending time with her family and friends.

Cheryl is survived by her son, KeShawn Brown; daughters, Octavia Brown, Kamora Jimmy and Natalie Smith; mother, Sharon Nellie Tully; brother, Emerson Tully; and sisters, Safara Tully and Tiffany Tully.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her father, Edison Tully.

Pallbearers will be KeShawn Brown, Shay Tully, Emerson Tully, and Jerry McCabe.

Honorary pallbearers will be Perry Kelewood and Terry Kelewood.

A reception will take place at the Seventh Day Adventist Church following services.

Summit Funeral Home oversaw arrangements.

Benbarty L. Francisco

MARIANO LAKE, N.M. — Graveside service for Benbarty Leoni Francisco, 21, of Pinedale, New Mexico, was held Sept. 22 at the family plot in Mariano Lake, New Mexico, with Larry Peshlakai officiating.

Benbarty was born Nov. 14, 2001, in Crownpoint, into the Tó baazhní’ázhí (Two Who Came To the Water Clan), born for Deeshchii’nii (Start of the Red Streak People Clan). He passed away Sept. 17, 2023, in Prewitt, New Mexico.

Benbarty attended Mariano Lake Elementary School, Bernalillo Middle School, and Wingate High School. He enjoyed going to concerts, riding horses, singing karaoke with his sister, building horse corrals, and fishing with his brother.

Benbarty is survived by his parents, Leann Begay and Ben Francisco Jr.; brothers, Jonathan Francisco, Jeremy Francisco, Dominic Begay, Benedict Francisco, and Bart Francisco; and sisters, Samantha Long, Amanda Long, Jennifer Francisco, and LeiIsha Francisco.

Benbarty is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Alice and Richard Begay; and paternal grandparents, Dorothy and Ben Francisco Sr.

Pallbearers were Bart Francisco, Al Francisco, Kornell Cowboy, Bam Francisco, Jeremy Francisco, and Frank Francisco.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Rev. Robert Robinson Jr.

CROWNPOINT — Funeral services for Rev. Robert Robinson Jr., 81, of Crownpoint, will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m., at the St. Paul Catholic Church in Crownpoint, with Deacon Sherman Manuelito officiating. Burial will follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery (pending).

Rev. Robinson was born Jan. 3, 1942, in Phoenix. He was of the Muscogee Creek Nation, Choctaw, and African American. He passed away Sept. 8, 2023, in Albuquerque.

Rev. Robinson attended Phoenix Union High School and Oklahoma State College in Wilburton, Oklahoma. He served in the U.S. Army for seven years as a paramedic and worked in the burn unit at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

Rev. Robinson worked at various other jobs and was president of the Native American Senior Association under Phoenix Native Health and manager of an apartment complex for Native American seniors under Native American Connection in Phoenix. He retired in 2010.

Rev. Robinson had great love for gardening and enjoyed listening to Native American/oldies music, singing, fishing, cooking, watching sports, and was an Arizona Cardinals fan.

Rev. Robinson is survived by his wife, Kathrynn Arviso-Robinson; sons, Randy Robinson, Gregory Robinson and Tim Robinson; stepsons, Donovan Silversmith, Kristopher Wilson and Kevin Wilson; daughter, Kim Robinson; stepdaughter, Dawn Silversmith; brothers, Bataan Robinson and Choski Robinson; sisters, Encaly

Roykins and Ellen Robinson; and six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Rev. Robinson is preceded in death by his son, Gary Robinson; sister, Rosalious Twiggs; brother, Michael Robinson; parents, Rosa Lee McNeal and Robert Robinson Sr.; and grandparents, Lillian Christan and Charles McNeal.

A reception will take place at the Catholic Church Parish Hall following services.

Riverside Funeral Home of Albuquerque oversaw arrangements.

Darryl Smith

GALLUP — Funeral services for Darryl Smith, 56, of Iyanbito, New Mexico, were held Sept. 25 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Interment followed at Sunset Memorial Park.

Darryl was born Nov. 4, 1966, in Gallup, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). He passed away Sept. 15, 2023, in Gallup.

Darryl graduated from Gallup High School and received an associate’s degree from ITT Technical Institute. He was most recently employed by Tradesmen International.

Darryl was a loyal Dallas Cowboys football fan and loved to cook. He enjoyed cycling and would ride different trails and routes. Some days he would bike up to 50 miles at a time.

Darryl is survived by his parents, David and Darlene Smith of Iyanbito; and brothers, Ervin (Cecilia) Smith of Albuquerque, and Jeff (Colleen) Gilpin of Missouri Valley, Iowa.

Darryl is preceded in death by his daughter, Suzette; son, Adrian; and sister, Pamela Longhair.

Pallbearers were Nicholas Smith, Delbert Smith, Roger Smith Jr., Brandon Tolino, Orlando Otero, Vernell Begay, Sheldon Barber, Ryan Watson, and Brandon Barber.

Honorary pallbearers were Ryan Watson, David Smith, Phillip Smith, Roger Smith, Ervin Smith, Jeff Gilpin, Bo Redd, Ben Smith, Rick Tolino, Leonard Sam, and Donald Bartlett.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

Curtis D. Natonabah

TOHATCHI, N.M. — Funeral services for Curtis Dean Natonabah, 30, of Tohatchi, New Mexico, were held Sept. 27 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tohatchi, with Father Dale officiating. Interment followed at the family plot in Tohatchi.

Curtis was born April 25, 1993, in Gallup, into the Bit’ahnii (Under His Cover Clan), born for Tł’ógí (Hairy Ones/Weaver-Zia Clan). He passed away Sept. 23, 2023, in Gallup.

Curtis received a degree in aeronautics from Redstone College in Denver.

Curtis is survived by his brothers, Vince Natonabah and Kyle Natonabah; sisters, Joni Clinton, Roselyn Clinton and Amber Clinton; and grandmother, Bonnie Natonabah.

Curtis is preceded in death by his parents, Rose Thompson and Christopher Natonabah; and brothers, Fritzgerald Clinton and Jonas Clinton.

Pallbearers were Vince Natonabah, Kyle Natonabah, Sam Natonabah, Eric Natonabah, Greggory Thompson, and Peter Begay.

Honorary pallbearers were Daniel Natonabah, Robert Natonabah, Hardy Natonabah, and Harriett Dawes.

Rollie Mortuary oversaw arrangements.

