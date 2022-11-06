Nez rallies voters in Tonalea

TÓNEHELĮ́Į́H-RED LAKE, Ariz.

Presidential candidate Jonathan Nez is descending on several chapters to rally voters once more this weekend.

Less than three days before the election, the sitting president opened his weekend Saturday with stops in Shiprock, Nageezi, and Huerfano. Today, Nov. 6, he’ll be in Tonalea-Red Lake, Shonto, his home chapter, at 2 p.m. and end the day at Kayenta Chapter House in Tódinéeshzhee’ at 4 p.m.

“We’re asking you for another four years, ladies and gentlemen,” Nez said to his constituents in Tonalea, highlighting community powerline projects – Wildcat Peak and Preston Mesa – and the new chapter house he helped former leaders with.

“We honor our past leaders, and we don’t talk negatively about them,” Nez said of the projects and new infrastructure here. “We helped each other out.”

Nez said his administration did its very best over the last four years, adding that the only thing that may have sounded the alarm was buying sheep during the Navajo Nation Fair in September.

Nez said he purchased the sheep so the young 4-H students would have money for college.

“To say that we used the Nation’s money? That’s not right,” Nez said. “Don’t believe all that nice-sounding rhetoric out there.”

Nez explained that his administration worked with Navajo enterprises to cover the cost of the 4-H purchase.

Nez also highlighted the Navajo Nation American Rescue Plan Act Hardship Assistance that provided emergency assistance to Diné individuals.

“It came at an opportune time when we were struggling. Twice for $2,000, and the elderly got a check–– We love you, and we want you to live a long life,” Nez said. “We worked with (leaders).”

Nez said $15.5 million had been earmarked for the Former Bennett Freeze Area and that a housing manufacturing facility would be installed at the old Van’s Trading Post, which burned down Aug. 31, 2020, in Kerley Valley, Ariz.

“Four more years! Four more years!” Nez exclaimed. “We overcame a lot of things – the most recent one being COVID-19.”

Nez said over $20 million had been set aside for a nursing home in Tónaneesdizí. Nez said he approved the money for Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation.

“We need to heal––bring everybody together,” he said to his constituents in Tonalea.

“Four more years!” shouted Tonalea-Red Lake Chapter President Darryl Jim.

Nez’s wife, Phefelia Nez, said the Nez Administration is in the role of mentoring. She gave prominence to Nez’s and Vice President Myron Lizer’s “Hózhó Diné Bi Nahat’á Plan,” which provides a directive for a path forward for overall goal setting and tracking.

“When you vote for Jonathan Nez, when you vote for Chad Abeyta, you also vote for Phefelia Nez and Pauline Abeyta,” Jonathan Nez said.

“For the Nation as a whole, it’s about hope. It’s about inspiring people,” the second lady said.