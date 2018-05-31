Local athletes named to all-state team

, May 31, 2018

FRUITLAND, N.M.

Tohatchi graduate Kalian Mitchell (left) made First-Team, All State by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association.

It is no secret that the northern part of the state is home to some of the best athletes, especially in basketball.

The New Mexico High School Coaches Association released its all-state and all-star selections for girls’ and boys’ basketball and many are area athletes.

Here is a look at the all-state selections.

On the 2018 Class 5A girls basketball all-state teams, Kirtland Central’s Haile Gleason and Bloomfield’s Brandi Alcantar were named first-team, all-state.

Gallup’s Ashley Antone, Aztec’s Myra McCaskill, Bloomfield’s Alyssa Quintana, and Bloomfield’s Haile Payne were all named second-team, all-state.

Bloomfield head coach Tom Adair said he was elated to see many of his players earn all-state honors.

“A lot of it had to do with the fact that they’re good athletes, they’re really talented, they put the work ethic in and the commitment, and the time it took,” he said. “They went to camps as a team over the summers. It was building that unity where they worked as a team together. When the team has success, the individual awards take care of themselves.”


Sunnie R. Clahchischiligi

