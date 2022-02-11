Rock Point girls advance to state quarterfinals

ROCK POINT, Ariz.

On Wednesday night, Rock Point hosted the Duncan High Wildcats in their first leg of the 2021 Arizona 1A girls state basketball tournament.

The No. 2 seed Lady Cougars quickly dominated the court and pulled out a 64-34 win.

Rock Point will host No. 7 Mogollon on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

In the first period, Lady Cougar Tamira John took possession and five seconds later Arianne Begay made the first basket. From there Rock Point took off, gaining a massive lead before Lady Wildcat Emily Kempton made the first score for her team at the three-minute mark.

In the second quarter Duncan began to find their footing, but they weren’t able to keep up with the Lady Cougars as Rock Point stole, blocked and ran with the ball.

The Lady Cougars got a little too excited and had trouble making baskets for a while, but their skills still outmatch Duncan’s as the first half ended 33-17 for the Lady Cougars.

In the second half, the Lady Wildcats collected themselves and began working as a team. They were able to score more points, causing some worry for the Lady Cougars.

This led to a series of fouls on both teams as they tried to outbox each other. While Duncan had a few good shooters, Rock Point had many.

By the fourth quarter, Rock Point had given Duncan plenty of free-throw opportunities, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Cougars maintain a large lead.

The game slowed in the end as the ball was constantly knocked out of bounds or fouls were committed the second a play was started, but Rock Point’s victory remained secure.

Tiffany Tallboy made the final basket of the game for Rock Point, making the score 64-34.

There was great cheer from Rock Point’s many fans as the girls completed their first round at state.

Arianne Begay accumulated 24 points, the most for the game. Tamira John made many key contributions as she made multiple blocks, steals and some baskets for the team.

Taylyn Woody and Jaylene Begay also made key steals and passes that contributed to the win.

The whole team worked well together and was able to communicate and pass the ball to one another. Everyone on the team got a chance to play.

Rock Point coach Andrew Reed said he was proud of the win and impressed by his team’s performance, believing they started off well in the tournament.

“We just focus and we try to take it one game at a time,” Reed said. “I told the girls, do your job and everybody tonight did their job and this is the result.”

He started the game playing his strongest players before cycling through the bench, making sure everyone got the time and experience on the court, including the lower classmen who he is certain will make it to future state tournaments as well.

When Duncan started to score, he said his team adjusted and that ability to adjust is what helped them get the win.

Reed said he appreciates the school and the administration for letting them play. The team missed the previous year due to the pandemic. They will be ready for their next game this Saturday.

“We’re healthy, we’re strong, and we’re ready to go to the next game,” Reed said.