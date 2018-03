The Arizona high school basketball season has come to an end. Here are scenes from the semifinals and championship games.

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Monument Valley Lady Mustang Kaitlyn Johnson (21) and her teammates get ready to congratulate the Page Lady Sand Devils for winning the Arizona 3A girls championship title Monday in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Flagstaff Lady Eagle Monique Ware (4) looks for a way around a pair of Pueblo Magnet Lady Warriors on Friday during the Arizona 4A girls semifinals at the Grand Canyon University gymnasium in Phoenix. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero The Page Lady Sand Devils celebrate from the sideline on Friday in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Monument Valley Lady Mustang Sheridan Gray, left, takes the ball to Ganado’s Deana Curley (4) Friday in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Lady Sand Devil Mikala Benally, white jersey, goes after the ball while Monument Valley’s Adriana Sheppard guards her during the Arizona 3A girls championship game in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Arizona 1A girls’ state champion, St. Michael Lady Cardinal Sydney Terry (10), cuts off a piece of the basketball net Feb. 24 at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Fort Thomas Apache Kobe Tango, left, powers by a Gregory School player despite being fouled Saturday in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero The Ganado Lady Hornets leap on the sidelines Friday during the Arizona 3A girls semifinals against the Monument Valley Lady Mustangs at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Lady Cardinal Jalynn Smith (4) drives ball at guarding Lady Warrior Esperanza DeCora (24) on Saturday in Glendale, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Ganado’s Jayla Mcintosh (12) drives the ball by Lady Mustang Adriana Sheppard Friday in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Flagstaff Lady head coach Tyrone Johnson looks into the stands at halftime during the Arizona 4A girls semifinals in Phoenix. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow Bulldog Ricardo Villanueva hugs teammate Yoann Djassa after their 79-63 victory over the Blue Ridge Yellow Jackets on Monday at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., in the Arizona 3A boys championship game. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Yellow Jacket Corey Endfield powers his way over guarding Bulldog Zachary Wagner (45) Monday in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow Bulldogs Theron Olney, left, Darius James, center, and Dakota Spencer begin to celebrate their victory over the Blue Ridge Yellow Jackets in the Arizona 3A boys’ state championship game Monday at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow’s Yoann Djassa (5) looks to shoot the ball over guarding Yellow Jacket Darrien Burnette on Monday at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Monument Valley Mustang Adriana Sheppard, left, drives around defending Ganado Lady Hornet Janaya Mcintosh (14) Friday during the Arizona 3A girls semifinals in Glendale, Ariz. The Lady Mustangs defeated the top seed Ganado Lady Hornets and advanced into the final round against the Page Lady Sand Devils. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Alchesay Falcons fans wave pompoms as they cheer for their team Feb. 23 during the state 1A boys’ semifinals against the Paradise Honors Panthers in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero St. Michael Lady Cardinal Delilah Nakaidinae (23) powers to the basket as Baboquivari Lady Warriors Blossom Gonzales (20) and Evelyn Young (2) defend Saturday during the Arizona 1A girls championship game in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero The Ganado Lady Hornets celebrate two points during the Arizona 3A girls’ semifinal against the Monument Valley Lady Mustangs at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. MV won, 38-32. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Alchesay’s Harley Upton (10) passes around a Rancho Solano Prep Mustang defender on Saturday in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Fort Thomas Apache Skylar Kindelay holds onto the ball as teammate Kobe Talgo (23) and a Gregory School defender leap into the air behind him Saturday in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Monument Valley Lady Mustang Briana Gillis (11) Ganado’s Amber James (20) and Jayla Mcintosh (12) go after the ball Friday at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow Bulldog Darius James flies by Yellow Jacket Seth Chavez (20) and takes the ball to the basket Monday in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow Bulldog Darius James (10) takes the ball by Chinle Wildcat Josiah Tsosie (12) and his teammates Friday during the Arizona 3A boys semifinals in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero The Window Rock Lady Scouts smile as the lead over them increases when a Page Lady Sand Devil adds two points to the score Saturday during the Arizona 3A girls semifinals at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Alchesay’s Tyreck Cosay (12) leaps around a guarding Rancho Solano Prep Mustang player Saturday during the Arizona 2A boys championship game at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Blue Ridge Yellowjacket Mason Berges (24) gets the ball around a defending Trojan defender on Saturday during the Arizona 3A boys semifinals in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Monument Valley’s Jazlyn Lane, right, runs down the court as Ganado’s Michelene Coleman (42) runs after her Friday in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Blue Ridge Yellow Jacket Seth Chavez (20) looks to see if Winslow’s Ricardo Villanueva’s three-point shot goes into the basket Monday during the Arizona 3A boys championship game in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Chinle Wildcat Chance Harvey, right, narrowly gets the ball by defending Winslow Bulldog Dakota Spencer (15) Friday during the Arizona 3A boys semifinals at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Red Mesa’s Hunter Pipkin (21) reaches for the ball in an attempt to knock it away from a Fort Thomas player Feb. 23 during the Arizona 1A boys’ semifinals in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Flagstaff’s Monique Ware keeps a Pueblo Magnet Lady Warrior defender away Friday in Phoenix. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Fort Thomas Apache Brad Johnson (15) looks for a way around Red Mesa’s Hunter Pipkin (21) and Ricky Nakai (33) Feb. 23 during the Arizona 1A boys semifinals at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Monument Valley Lady Mustang Briana Gillis (11) looks to shoot the ball before Ganado Lady Hornets Amber James, left, Jayla Mcintosh (12) and Janaya Mcintosh (14) block her Friday in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Lady Mustang Lakeshia Begay hugs her teammate after being defeated by the Page Lady Sand Devils on Monday in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow Bulldog Theron Olney (4) keeps Blue Ridge Yellow Jacket Ryan Halls with his footwork and dribbling Monday at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Monument Valley Lady Mustang Tayla Nez (12) drives against Page Lady Sand Devil Myka Taliman (20) Monday during the Arizona 3A girls’ championship game at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Page’s Mikala Benally, left, tries to take the ball away from Lady Mustang Jazlyn Lane on Monday in the Arizona 3A girls championship game at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Blue Ridge Yellow Jacket PJ Velasquez, white jersey, has the ball blocked by Valley Christian Trojan defenders Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Fort Thomas Apache Latrell Titla (55) eyes the basket as he drives for it against a defending Gregory School defender Saturday during the Arizona 2A boys championship game at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Fort Thomas was defeated, 65-46. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Chinle Wildcat Chance Harvey (20) drives the ball around Winslow’s Yoann Djassa on Friday during the Arizona 3A boys semifinals at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Fort Thomas Apache Latrell Titla lends a supporting hand to teammate Malachi Rogers after they are defeated, 65-46, by the Gregory School Hawks in the Arizona 2A boys championship game at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Page Lady Sand Devil Nadya Begay (14) dribbles by Window Rock Lady Scout Halaya Talkalai (15) Friday during the Arizona 3A girls semifinals in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Alchesay Falcon Tyreck Cosay (12) walks to sideline as the final buzzer goes off during the Arizona 2A boys championship game in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Red Mesa’s Tristen Tsosie, right, keeps the ball away from Fort Thomas Apache Malachi Rogers Feb. 23 in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Page Lady Sand Devil Myka Taliman drives by guarding Lady Mustang Jazlyn Lane (20) on Monday. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Alchesay Falcons fans show their disapproval with “thumbs down” when the Rancho Solano Prep Mustangs are announced as the Arizona 1A boys’ champions Saturday at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz. The Mustangs defeated Alchesay, 69-62. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Ganado Lady Hornet head coach Mike Bitsuie reacts to team’s defensive positions Friday in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Monument Valley’s Jazlyn Lane (20) runs the ball down the court as Ganado Lady Hornet Jamika Coleman (24) looks on during the Arizona 3A girls semifinals in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Monument Valley Lady Mustang Kaitlyn Johnson (21) and her teammates get ready to congratulate the Page Lady Sand Devils for winning the Arizona 3A girls championship title Monday in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Alchesay Falcon Tyreck Cosay (12) takes the ball to a Rancho Solano Prep Akram Hachem (right) Saturday in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Blue Ridge Yellow Jacket PJ Velasquez blocks Winslow Bulldog Yoann Djassa (5) Monday during the Arizona 3A boys championship game at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Winslow defeated Blue Ridge, 79-63, to win the state trophy. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Chinle Wildcat Chance Harvey, right, knocks the ball out of Winslow Bulldog Darius James’ hands Friday at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow Bulldog Ricardo Villanueva (40) indicates making a 3-point shot with his fingers Friday during the Arizona 3A boys semifinals against the Chinle Wildcats at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Alchesay Falcon Harley Upton (10) looks down the court Saturday as fans cheer from the stands Saturday in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Page’s Jacey Salabiye (50) shoots the ball from the 3-point line as Monument Valley Lady Mustang Lakeshia Begay (33) looks on Monday in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Lady Mustang Lakeshia Begay looks to pass away from guarding Lady Sand Devil Jacey Salabiye Monday at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Chinle Wildcat Elijah James shoots the ball against defending Winslow Bulldog Darius James, left, Saturday at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero The Monument Valley Lady Mustangs cheer and celebrate their victory over the Ganado Lady Hornets Friday during the Arizona 3A girls semifinals at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow Bulldog Ricardo Villanueva celebrates after making a 3-point shot in the Arizona 3A boys’ championship game against the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Villaneuva was three-for-three at the 3-point line. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Blue Ridge Yellow Jacket Darrien Burnette (15) makes his way down the court against a Valley Christian Torojan defender in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow Bulldog Darius James (10) gets by guarding Chinle Wildcat Elijah James Friday in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Lady Cardinal Ali Upshaw, center, passes the ball to teammate Star Anderson (12) on Saturday during the Arizona 1A girls championship game in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Red Mesa’s Hunter Pipkin (21) and a Fort Thomas Apache player watch the ball go out of bounds Friday in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Page Lady Sand Devils Jacey Salabiye, left, Lelisa Watson (25) and Myka Taliman (20) clap from the sidelines Friday during the Arizona 3A girls semifinals against the Window Rock Lady Scouts in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Alchesay Falcon Tyreck Cosay, yellow jersey, shoots over a Paradise Honors player during the Arizona 2A boys semifinals on Feb. 24. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Ganado’s Deana Curley (4) runs to the sidelines as Lady Mustang Lakeshia Begay (12) guards her Friday at the Gila River Arena. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Blue Ridge Yellow Jacket Corey Endfield (11) sets up a shot as Valley Christian Trojan defenders attempt to block him Saturday during the Arizona 3A boys semifinals at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Ganado’s Deana Curley (4) and Mustang Lakeshia Begay (12) watch the ball go out of bounds Friday at the Gila River Arena. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Alchesay Falcon Raekwon Cosay (5) drives the ball between Rancho Solano Prep Mustang defenders Kiimani Holt (30) and Tyson Legner (12) on Saturday during the Arizona 2A boys championship game at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Alchesay’s Tyreck Cosay (12) takes the ball between a pair of Rancho Solano Prep Mustang defenders on Saturday. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Alchesay Falcons coach Kyle Goklish hugs Harley Upton who becomes emotional after losing to the Rancho Solano Prep Mustangs Saturday in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Alchesay Falcon Harley Upton (10) shoots by a Paradise Honors Panther defender Feb. 23 during the Arizona 2A boys semifinals at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Red Mesa’s Tristen Tsosie claps after the game is over during the Arizona 1A boys semifinals against the Fort Thomas Apaches on Friday in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Red Mesa Garrett Benally (41) looks to pass the ball by Fort Thomas Apache Kobe Talgo Friday at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Fort Thomas Apache Malachi Rogers (10) and a Gregory School Hawk player go after the loose ball Saturday. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Alchesay Falcon Tyreck Coasy (12) dives as he attempts to shoot the ball by a Rancho Solano Prep Mustang defender Saturday. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero The Page Lady Sand Devils celebrate after a 3-point shot increases their lead over the Monument Valley Lady Mustangs Monday during the Arizona 3A girls championship game at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The Lady Sand Devils defeated Monument Valley, 44-41, to win the state title. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Monument Valley’s Jazlyn Lane (20) looks for a way around closely guarding Lady Sand Devil Mikala Benally Monday in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Page Lady Sand Devil Lelisa Watson (25) gets the rebound from Monument Valley Lady Mustang Jazlyn Lane, left, on Monday during the Arizona 3A girls championship game at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Flagstaff Lady Eagles Danell Lipscomb (14) and Ashley Edison make their way to the locker room Monday during the Arizona 4A girls semifinals against the Pueblo Magnet Lady Warriors at the Grand Canyon University gymnasium in Phoenix. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Page’s Myka Taliman, left, grabs the loose ball Friday during the Arizona 3A girls semifinals against the Window Rock Scouts in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Page’s Ashlyn Adakai (1) blocks Window Rock’s Rayel Holyan, and opening the path to the basket for teammate Myka Taliman (20) Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Page Lady Sand Devil Lelisa Watson, left, and the rest of her teammates celebrate their 41-34 victory over the Monument Valley Lady Mustangs in the Arizona 3A girls’ championship game at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Monument Valley Lady Mustang Lakeshia Begay, left, sets for a shot as Page Lady Sand Devil Jacey Salabiye (50) attempts to thwart her on Monday during the Arizona 3A girls championship game at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Page defeated the Mustangs, 44-41, to win first place. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Ganado Lady Hornet Jayla Mcintosh (12) holds her arms over Lady Mustang Jazlyn Lane Friday during the Arizona 3A girls semifinals in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow’s Yoann Djassa (5) takes the ball by guarding Chinle Wildcat Elijah James (45) for the basket Friday in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero The Winslow Bulldogs begin to celebrate their 68-57 win over the Chinle Wildcats Saturday in the Arizona 3A semifinal in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Chinle Wildcat William Carroll (21) drives between guarding Winslow Bulldogs Zach Wagner, left, and Djassa Yoann on Saturday during the Arizona 3A boys semifinals at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Alchesay Falcon head coach Kyle Goklish instructs his team during the Arizona 1A boys semifinals against the Paradise Honors Panthers Feb. 24. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow Bulldogs Yoann Djassa and Darius James (10) react when the trophy is handed to them Monday after defeating the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets, 79-63, at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Apache Skylar Kindelay, center, gets past a pair Gregory School defenders on Saturday during the Arizona 1A boys championship game at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Page’s Myka Taliman (20) takes the ball by Window Rock’s Rayel Holyan Friday in Glendale, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Yellow Jacket Corey Endfield, right, takes the ball by Winslow Bulldog Theron Olney on Monday in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero The Monument Valley Lady Mustangs cheer Friday in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero The St. Michael Lady Cardinals gather around the Arizona 1A girls championship trophy on Saturday after defeating the Baboquivari Lady Warriors, 60-44, at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Fort Thomas Apache Kobe Talgo has his ball touched by a Gregory School defender on Friday during the Arizona 1A boys championship game at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero St. Michael’s Jalynn Smith sets up to make a shot against guarding Baboquivari Lady Warrior Esperanza DeCora (24) on Saturday. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Alchesay Flacon Jerron Daley (4) aims the ball for the basket as a Rancho Solano Prep Mustang defender tries to block his shot on Saturday in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Alchesay Falcon Falcon San Juan Slick (20) takes the ball around a guarding Rancho Solano Prep Mustang player Saturday. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Flagstaff Lady Eagle Monique Ware passes the ball away from a guarding Pueblo Magnet Lady Warrior Friday in Phoenix. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Red Mesa’s Hunter Pipkin (21) shoots the ball over Fort Thomas Apaches Jayven Elgo, left, and Kobe Tango (23) Friday in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Fort Thomas Apache Malachi Rogers reacts after losing the chance to win the Arizona 1A boys’ state championship title Saturday against Gregory School. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Alchesay’s Harley Upton closely guards a Panthers player Feb. 24 at the Prescott Valley Events Center. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Lady Cardinal Ali Upshaw dribbles down the court on Saturday during the Arizona 1A girls championship game against the Baboquivari Lady Warriors at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow Bulldog Yoann Djassa grabs his shoe from the sideline after it comes off Friday in the Arizona 3A boys semifinals against the Chinle Wildcats in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Chinle’s Josiah Tsosie (12) attempts to knock the ball away from Winslow Bulldog Darius James (10) Saturday during the Arizona 3A boys semifinals at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow Bulldog Yoann Djassa, left, and Isaac Benale (25) walk the team onto the court to receive their Arizona 3A state championship trophy Monday at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero St. Michael Lady Cardinal Delilah Nakaidinae hugs her teammate after winning the Arizona 1A girls championship title over the Baboquivari Lady Warriors at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero St. Michael Lady Cardinal Jalynn Smith (4) drives against defending Baboquivari Lady Warrior Kristy Segundo (22) Saturday in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Alchesay’s Harley Upton (10) flies by a Paradise Honors Panther defender for a two-point attempt Feb. 23 in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero The Ganado Lady Hornets react when the lead against the team is increased Friday during the Arizona 3A girls semifinals against the Monument Valley Lady Mustangs at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero St. Michael Lady Cardinal Ali Upshaw carries the team’s Arizona 1A championship trophy Saturday in Prescott Valley, Ariz. The Lady Cardinals defeated the Baboquivari Lady Warriors, 60-44, to win the title. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Yellow Jacket Darrien Burnette (15) misses a chance to block Winslow Bulldog Darius James’ shot Monday at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Lady Sand Devil Myka Taliman (20) takes the ball by fallen Window Rock Lady Scout Rayel Holyan Friday at the Gila River Arena. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero St. Michael Lady Cardinals Delilah Nakaidinae, left, Sherilynn Herrera, center, and Chrissa Duncan (2) and their teammates celebrate with the Arizona 1A girls’ championship trophy after defeating the Baboquivari Lady Warriors, 60-44, on Saturday at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Flagstaff Lady Eagle Reece Honanie (5) drives the ball against a Pueblo Magnet Lady Warrior defender Monday at the Grand Canyon University gymnasium in Phoenix. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Ganado’s Amber James (20) drives around guarding Monument Valley Lady Mustang Briana Gillis Friday in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero The Page Lady Sand devils celebrate their victory over the Window Rock Lady Scouts Friday in Glendale, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Page Lady Sand Devil Myka Taliman (20) drives by defending Window Rock Lady Scout Rayel Holyan Saturday at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero A cheering Alchesay Falcons fan swings a towel Saturday during the Arizona 2A boys championship game against the Rancho Solano Prep Mustangs at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Blue Ridge’s Corey Endfield (11) drives against a Valley Christian Trojan defender on Saturday at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Blur Ridge Yellowjacket Darrien Burnette (15) takes the ball around the Valley Christian Trojan player on Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Flagstaff Lady Eagle Emma Doskicz (20) makes a 3-point attempt as a Lady Warrior defender looks on Monday during the Ariziona 4A girls semifinals in Phoenix. Flagstaff lost, 52-32.

