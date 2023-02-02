‘We’re still rebuilding’: Winslow boys make huge strides this season

WINSLOW

A state playoff bid for the Winslow boys basketball team will have to wait for next season.

The Bulldogs are on the outside, looking in based on the latest Arizona Interscholastic Association statewide 3A polls.

As of Tuesday, Winslow was ranked No. 27 with the top 24 teams making the field.

“We’re still learning, and we’re still rebuilding,” Winslow coach Vinton Nelson said.

In his third year at the helm, the Bulldogs have amassed a 5-15 record, which includes a 1-6 mark in 3A East play with three games left in the regular season.

The five total wins is two more than what they had last season.

“That was a horrible year,” Nelson said. “During the Covid season, we had all seniors and one junior on varsity and that took a toll on us.

“When we got started again, it was all new faces,” he added. “They were like a deer in headlights. It just hit them, but this year we made a lot of improvements. Our guys at the lower level are making an impact as well.”

Despite its overall record, Nelson said they’ve been very competitive. In fact, Winslow has lost five games under 10 points.

Last week they came up short to Payson 57-55 and Show Low 69-63 in a pair of 3A East games.

“That’s our struggle,” Nelson said. “We can’t finish games the way we want to, but I have to commend my boys: they play hard every time.

“It’s just unfortunate that we don’t get those breaks or that extra push to close out games,” he said.

Against Show Low last Friday, the Bulldogs cut an eight-point deficit down to 59-57 before succumbing to the visiting Cougars.

“I thought our game was winnable,” Nelson said. “We got off to a late start, but in that second half, we came out a little more aggressive.

“We picked up their guards a little bit more,” he added. “You know, Show Low is a little bigger and stronger than us, but I thought our post players did an excellent job.”

Show Low had three players in double figures with senior Luke Morrow leading the way with 20 points. Junior Preston Power added 15 and senior Jason Crawford chipped in 12.

Senior Blaine Begay finished with a team-best 18 points for Winslow. Sophomore Isaac David had 12 and junior Kasey Monroe finished with 10.

“Blaine is our senior point guard,” Nelson said. “He’s been doing that all season, and he plays with a lot of heart, and a lot of intensity. He’s one of our leaders.

“He goes out there and wants to win,” he said. “The other four (starters) just follow him. He’s done a really good job the last two years. He just doesn’t quit. He’s very valuable to the team, and so I can’t sit him out that long.”

Winslow closes out the season at Holbrook on Friday, followed by a home contest with Payson Feb. 8 and at Show Low Feb. 9.

“We’re the underdogs and we have nothing to lose,” Nelson said. “We just got to play hard, and as a coach I’m very fortunate that they’re still playing hard for me, nearing the end of the season.”

Looking down the road, Nelson wants to make his team into a playoff contender, like they did a few seasons ago.

In 2016, they made it to the 3A state semis and in 2017 the Bulldogs were the reserve champs before winning it all the following season.

“Those years were great,” he said. “Hopefully, in a couple of years we’ll be back to where we once were.”