MV QB throws 5 TD passes in win over Tuba

WINDOW ROCK

The Monument Valley football team needed to bounce back – and they did it in a big way.

The Mustangs even its record to 1-1 overall after defeating Tuba City 49-14 on Friday night.

MV came into last week’s contest as a 30-27 loser to Window Rock in its season opener.

Mustang coach Bryan Begay said it was nice to be on the other side of the ledger. He felt that his team didn’t play up to their potential against Window Rock, especially on the defensive end.

“We had a lot of things to focus on and correct,” Begay said while noting that they have to make stops with its defensive unit.

On the other side of the ball, he said the emphasis was to keep moving the chains in hopes of putting the ball in the end zone for a score.

“We, as a squad, benefited from the Tuba City victory because we bounced back with tenacity, and everyone contributed to the triumph,” he said. “We will keep working hard in practice to improve our timing, execution, and putting everything together, as well as to get the protection correct, get the quarterback to the ball on time, and understand the defensive coverages.”

The Mustangs started the contest with two passing touchdowns and never looked back, with QB Albrandon Byjoe connecting with Kameron Young for an 8-yard score.

He later found Roberto Flores for a 12-yard TD reception as MV led 12-0.

The Begay-coached team scored its third TD with Young running in the final two yards and, following the 2-point conversion, upped its lead to 20-0.

Byjoe then went back to work by completing a couple of TD drives, hitting Jaden Redhouse and Young for two 3-yard scores for a 36-0 halftime lead.

Byjoe completed his fifth TD pass with a 12-yard toss to Tashawn Miles.

After a 64-yard kickoff return from Tuba City’s Pedro Martinez, the Mustangs tacked on its final score with Young scoring from 3 yards out.

A 56-yard TD rush from Martinez made the final score 49-16 in favor of MV.

“The line played great,” Begay said. “They gave Albrandon all the time in the world to complete his passes and move the chains.”

The Mustang QB finished with more than 200 yards passing while Young rushed for more than 100 yards and two TDs.

In addition to those players, Begay said Cody provided the MV squad with some solid run yards.

And although Tuba City moved down to 2A this year, Begay said having their rivals on their schedule bodes well for both clubs.

“I’m delighted with how it went because Coach (Vincent) Lee and his Warriors are good individuals, and I think they had a nice time playing against us,” he said. “Although young, as he has said, they put in a lot of effort for him. When Coach Lee is on the sidelines, Tuba City is in a better position.

“I envision them challenging for the 2A Little Colorado championship since they have some athletes,” he added.

Tuba City is scheduled to host Window Rock at 7 p.m. on Friday, while the Mustangs will face Chinle tonight. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m.

“They have a talented football team,” Begay said of the Chinle squad that is being coached by longtime Red Mesa guru Pita Olumua.

In his debut at Chinle, the Olumua-coached team came up short to Winslow by a 26-20 count last week.

“Those Wildcats are incorporating Coach Olumua’s particular football mentality,” Begay said. “They put a lot of effort in their fight to finish, and they had several chances to win the football game.”