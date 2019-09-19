Newcomb pulls away for win over Zuni

WINDOW ROCK

It took one quarter for the Newcomb football team to get going as they posted a 42-12 win over the Zuni T-Birds in last week’s prep football action.

“The first quarter was pretty evenly matched,” said Newcomb coach Eric Stovall, whose team improved to 3-1 overall. “I thought we played very well coming out of the box in the first quarter but they (Zuni) had a pretty good game plan, offensively and defensively.”

After one quarter of play, Stovall said the coaching staff saw some things and they made the necessary adjustments on both sides of the ball to pull away.

In the second stanza, Newcomb opened up an 18-6 halftime cushion and in the third they tacked on two more scores for a 34-6 cushion. Both teams added one TD each for the final score in the fourth stanza.

“We were fortunate to play pretty darn good defense in the second half,” Stovall said. “We played very well on the offensive end as well.”

Stovall praised the work of the defensive linemen, who made it tough for Zuni.

“We slowed down the run game and obviously we forced them to pass the ball a little bit more than what they are used to,” he said.

Offensively for Newcomb, senior quarterback Deondre Begay completed 8-of-14 passes for 286 yards for three TDs.

His main target was senior Leandreth Begay, who caught four receptions for 167 yards and two scores with his longest going for a 66-yard TD.

Senior Sean King caught two receptions for 77 yards, which included a TD. Sophomore Marcus Jackson added 42 yards on two catches.

On the ground, Deondre Begay finished with 111 yards on 16 carries for three scores. His longest run, Stovall said, was 37 yards.

His twin brother Deontay Begay rushed the ball for six times for 26 yards.

On defense, junior linebacker Brandon Wilson had six tackles with five of those being assisted. Junior Colby Benally had five solos and three assisted tackles.

Deontay Begay had five assisted tackles and four solos and an interception.

“We had some good things happen on both sides of the ball,” Stovall said. “I thought in the second half we did a pretty good job on special teams as well with placing the ball correctly with our punts and so forth.

“The kickoff team did a good job of staying in their lanes and we did a good job of wrapping up and tackling,” he added. “We still have some things to work on fundamentally. I’m proud and happy with where we are but we still have some work to do.”

On Saturday, the Skyhawks will host Lordsburg to conclude homecoming week. This is the third meeting between the two schools as this contest is scheduled for a 3 p.m. kickoff.

“They’re a good team,” he said. “So this is a big one for us.”

In addition to the football game, the Skyhawks will host their cross-country meet on Saturday morning.