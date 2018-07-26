Prep excited for new soccer season

FRUITLAND

With few changes to the district and classification for A-3A girls’ soccer, the Navajo Preparatory School Lady Eagles are prepared to pick up where they left off.

Navajo Prep head coach Stacy Irwin said some members of the team have participated in sporadic workouts throughout the summer, which will prepare them as the season rolls around.

“I told the girls that we should be (ready) if they come in ready and work hard and mentally prepared and everything we should be able to make the semifinals this year,” he said. “That’s what we’re going to shoot for.”

Navajo Prep finished in the first round of the state tournament last season and is looking to feed off of that finish as they start anew.

Once again, the Lady Eagles will compete in A-3A District 1 with Academy for Technology and the Classics, Monte del Sol, and Rehoboth. New to the district is Monte del Sol.

Irwin said with few changes to the district, he can see his team having a strong season, even with the new Monte del Sol in the mix.

“I think it’s going to be between Rehoboth and us for district, those games ought to be good,” Irwin said. “I know ATC had a lot of new players and with Monte del Sol it’s just something that we’re going to have to figure out during the school year.”

Irwin said he graduated a few players but returns a solid, youthful bunch, especially on the defensive end.

He said he has senior goalkeeper Naaki Brown returning, sophomore Kaleyah Boyd, sophomore Shaynia Jackson, sophomore Autumn Dale, junior Emma Mohs and junior Makenzie Nez returning to the field.

“That kind of strengthens up the defense from what we’ve had last year,” he said. “I’m looking for bigger numbers than what we had last year, if the numbers are true, we may squeeze in a JV team.”