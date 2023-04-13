Times releases POY, COY selections
WINDOW ROCK
Several of our area teams closed out the 2022-23 basketball season in a special way.
The Alchesay, Gallup, Flagstaff, Tohatchi and Rock Point girls captured state titles in their respective classifications.
Four other squads made the finals with the Monument Valley boys and the Kirtland Central, To’hajiilee and Santa Fe Indian girls finishes as the reserve champions.
With those impressive finishes, there were a number of individuals that played a big part in getting those teams to the very top as the Navajo Times have selected two boys and two girls for the paper’s player of the year recognition.
Eleven boys were nominated for player of the year and among that group Monument Valley’s Albrandon Byjoe and Navajo Prep’s Jude Thomas were the frontrunners.
And although they got the most votes, the Times’ agreed with the coaches in honoring both individuals.
Byjoe led the Mustangs to a 27-4 overall record and an appearance in the Arizona 3A state title game with MV coming up short to Chandler Valley Christian by a 65-44 count.
The MV guard averaged 20.8 points per game while pulling down 6.5 rebounds and dishing out 3.9 assists for the Mustangs.
In its state quarterfinal game, Byjoe poured in 40 points in helping the Mustangs to an 82-64 win over Coolidge.
Afterward, MV coach Randolph Gilmore said Byjoe has been doing that all season.
Thomas, who averaged 16.8 ppg with 135 assists, 110 rebounds and 86 steals, helped the Navajo Prep Eagles to a Final Four finish in the New Mexico Class 3A playoffs.
The second seeded Eagles lost to No. 3 Robertson 49-36 in the state semifinals.
“Jude is a great scorer but also a great passer,” Navajo Prep head coach Matt Melvin said of Thomas. “He was third in Class 3A in scoring and first in assists as he gets everybody involved.”
Gilmore and Alamo Navajo’s Lemuel Guerro were tabbed the coach of the year.
Guerro led the Cougars to a 24-5 record as Alamo Navajo posted a number of accomplishments this past season. Under his leadership, Alamo Navajo won the regular season and the league tournament in District 3-1A for the first time. The Cougar won its first playoff game by beating Dora 58-55 on the road.
“We had a great season,” Guerro said. “We have a winning record and going this far is a great accomplishment. I’m happy for these guys. I want to thank all the supporters, the fans that we have.”
After losing in the Round of 16 the year before, the Mustangs made an improbable run to the 3A state game as the tournament’s sixth seed.
“It’s hard to get to this championship game, so I think we’ve accomplished a lot,” Gilmore said. “People have looked down on the north teams and we did our best to bring it back.
“They know that the north teams can play, so it was good for us,” he added.
Under his leadership, MV won the 3A North Region with a 12-0 mark and the league’s tournament title.
Girls basketball
The selection for girls basketball was a difficult one. There were a handful of players deserving of this award and Times’ chose Rock Point’s Arianne Begay and Gallup’s Rylie Whitehair as the top players this year.
The 6-2 Gallup post player averaged 14.9 points per game along with 9.6 rebounds leading the Lady Bengals to the school’s seventh state title when Gallup defeated archrival Kirtland Central 57-47 in the Class 4A title game.
“Rylie was the player of the game in the state championship game,” Gallup head coach Todd McBroom said.
“Rylie is a huge mismatch for other teams with her size and skill,” he added. “Rylie has great post moves. She’s just a sophomore and will improve much more over the next two years.”
Begay was instrumental in leading the Rock Point girls to its third consecutive 1A state title.
In the state title game, the 6-1 guard/forward finished with 13 points helping the Lady Cougars to a 49-45 win over Joseph City.
In addition to the three state titles in basketball, Begay helped Rock Point to two state crowns in volleyball.
“I’m leaving Rock Point with five rings,” Begay said. “It’s going to be hard when I leave, but I think a lot of people will remember us for winning five state titles.”
With five state champions the Times’ honored those programs by naming the each coach with the coach of the year award.
The Alchesay Lady Falcons repeated as the 3A state champs by beating Show Low by a 52-35 count in the state finals.
“This is incredible,” Alchesay coach Rick Sanchez said. “Most teams don’t get a chance to win one. The Lord’s blessed us with two in a row here, and this is my third one in five years so this is incredible.”
After coming up short in last season’s 4A title game, the Flagstaff girls got over the hump with a 68-65 win over Tucson Pueblo under head coach Tyrone Johnson.
“Obviously, when you win it with your first group, it’s always going to be special,” Johnson said. “We’ve come close in the past, but these girls are leaving a legacy for our program.
“They set a goal, and they put their stamp on this one,” he added.
Under the tutelage of head coach Andrew Reed, Rock Point celebrated with its third state title with its four-point win over Joseph City.
“We’ve been telling ourselves let’s three-peat,” Reed said. “This one puts the icing on the cake, which is really good.”
In the New Mexico Class 3A title game, the Tohatchi Lady Cougars rolled to a 46-24 win over Santa Fe Indian School under longtime coach Tanisha Bitsoi.
“I’m very proud of these ladies,” Bitsoi said. “This is very emotional. We’ve gone through so much this season and this opportunity presents itself for them.
“They’re very hard working young ladies and I can’t say how proud I am of them and so grateful that they’re able to take us on this journey,” she added. “If not for them, we’re not here so I’m just full of emotions right now.”
Gallup won the 4A state title with a 57-47 win as the Bengals won its seventh state title, two under head coach Todd McBroom.
“I mean, the kids played really well,” McBroom said as Gallup earned some separation by hitting four treys in the second stanza.
“I think the first quarter we had some jitters and whatnot,” he said, “but we came out in the second quarter and played lights out and kind of built a lead and was able to maintain that lead throughout the rest of the game.”
Boys All-Stars
Mathias Apachito, Alamo Navajo
Mike Monte, Alamo Navajo
Isaiah Secatero, Alamo Navajo
Tayshawn Pino, Alamo Navajo
Gavin Butterfield, Alchesay
Caleb Henry, Alchesay
Jedidiah Jones, Aztec
Nathan Shahan, Aztec
Tegan Halwood, Chinle
Jostaiah Harvey, Chinle
Cashin White, Chinle
Delaney Bahe, Chinle
Taye Harvey, Crownpoint
Jordan Harrison, Crownpoint
Tyrell Archie, Crownpoint
Tylon Tsosie, Crownpoint
Cody Vassar-Steen, Farmington
Michael Beck, Farmington
Lander Willie, Farmington
Kristian Touchine, Gallup
Nathaniel Yazzie, Gallup
Isaiah Tom, Gallup
Noah Brown, Holbrook
Brandon Tapaha, Holbrook
Quentin Thomas, Holbrook
Tyler Tapaha, Holbrook
Izaiah Silas, Hopi
Jarious Lomayestewa, Hopi
Satchel Hogue, Kirtland Central
Devin Ramone, Kirtland Central
Albrandon Byjoe, Monument Valley
Roberto Flores, Monument Valley
Uzziel Flores, Monument Valley
Keiyan Mann, Monument Valley
Doreon Chee, Monument Valley, Utah
Dylan Keeto, Navajo Pine
Jude Thomas, Navajo Prep
Orion King, Navajo Prep
Xavier Nez, Navajo Prep
Tylen Morris, Navajo Prep
Javin Tracy, Newcomb
Javarius John, Newcomb
Deonquentin Begay, Newcomb
Orlandon Yazzie, Page
Tyree Stingley, Page
Gavin Justice, Piedra Vista
Devin Pierce, Piedra Vista
Kioni Charley, Pine Hill
Elias Andrew, Pine Hill
Landon Peshlakai, Ramah
Jonah Herbert, Red Mesa
Tyler Gray, Red Mesa
Raeden West, Rehoboth
Kaleb Vail, Rehoboth
Reece Black Moon, Rehoboth
To’aheedliinii Bahozhoni, Rock Point
Zyon Tsosie, Rock Point
Coltyn Littleben, Rock Point
Kyran Benavidez, Rock Point
Nevaughn Begay, Shiprock
Logan Pioche, Shiprock
Kyril Yazzie, St. Michael
Osceola Denny, St. Michael
Stetson Perry, Thoreau
Tyes Tahe, Thoreau
Hayden Yazzie, Tohatchi
Josh Dawes, Tohatchi
Valentino Dawes, Tohatchi
LaDainian Werito, Tsé Yi Gai
Tayden Arizona, Tuba City
Kyler Tewawina, Tuba City
Makai Yazzie, Valley
Joshua Begay, Valley
Timothy Long, Wingate
D’Wayne Nakai, Whitehorse
Lyric Phillips, Whitehorse
Blaine Begay, Winslow
Isaac David, Winslow
Keeshaul Martinez, Zuni
Matthew Halusewa, Zuni
Girls All-Star
Hailey Apachito, Alamo Navajo
Sapphira Sandoval, Alamo Navajo
Jazlyn Nosie, Alchesay
Jenieth Sanchez, Alchesay
Jaylyn Nashio, Alchesay
Shyann Massey, Alchesay
Kelila Lewis, Aztec
Nika McKenzie, Aztec
Danielle Johnson, Bloomfield
Aliya Quintana, Bloomfield
Thalia Tso, Bloomfield
Qoah Yazzie, Chinle
Temyra Bia, Chinle
Shaundiin Yazzie, Chinle
Dizhoon White, Chinle
Janaya Tom, Crownpoint
Tyra Tsosie, Crownpoint
Saige Murphy, Crownpoint
Kapiolani Anitielu, Farmington
Kamalani Anitielu, Farmington
Tinaya Parrish, Farmington
Kjani Anitielu, Farmington
Gracelyn Nez, Flagstaff
Alyssa Harris, Flagstaff
Sage Begay, Flagstaff
Jazmine Dugi, Flagstaff
Tyesha Wilson, Fort Thomas
Alleenna Gilbert, Fort Thomas
Daliyah Morris, Gallup
Rylie Whitehair, Gallup
Kiera Livingston, Gallup
Delia Tello, Gallup
Lucille Polingyumptewa, Hopi
Kaleigh Huma, Hopi
Aaryanna Lansing, Kirtland Central
Emilia Clani, Kirtland Central
Teghan Begay, Kirtland Central
Sylvia Gedman, Laguna Acoma
Erica Martin, Laguna Acoma
Gianna Carrillo, Laguna Acoma
Zoey Juan, Many Farms
Andralyn Chato, Many Farms
Shanoah Platero, Miyamura
Reika Secatero, Miyamura
Shyrai Shorty, Monument Valley
Kierra Johnson, Monument Valley
Keiryn Mann, Monument Valley
Paris Littleben, Monument Valley
Alyah Blackwater, Monument Valley, Utah
Precious Bedonie, Monument Valley, Utah
Raemi Nez, Monument Valley, Utah
Shimequa Hudson, Monument Valley, Utah
Aniya Johnson, Navajo Prep
Tru Billie, Navajo Prep
Shiloh Conn, Navajo Prep
Kassidy Jones, Navajo Prep
Keira Jenkins, Page
Sofia Cambridge, Page
Kylie Benale, Page
Virances Martinez, Pine Hill
Neveah Natan, Pine Hill
Delmarina Johnson, Red Mesa
Danika Chico, Red Mesa
Shaundeen Manygoats, Rehoboth
Meg Zwiers, Rehoboth
Rainee Bahe, Rock Point
Taylyn Woody, Rock Point
Sasha Chee, Rock Point
Tayleen Woody, Rock Point
Sydney Benally, Sandia
Mika Juan, Sandia Prep
Kaydence Platero, Shiprock
Leshanie Hadley, Shiprock
Brandi Dalgai, St. Michael
Kortney Bitselley, St. Michael
Leah Delgarito, Thoreau
Mychalyn King, Thoreau
Krischelle Largo, Thoreau
Alyce Apachito, To’hajiilee
Tyler rose Apachito, To’hajiilee
Donata Secatero, To’hajiilee
Kaidyn Wilson, To’hajiilee
Brooke Badonie, Tohatchi
WynterRose Sheka, Tohatchi
Marisa Denetso, Tohatchi
Crra Cecil, Tohatchi
Kailer Tsingine-Reid, Tuba City
Eriana Begay, Tuba City
Lilian Duncan, Volcano Vista
Storm Nguyen, Volcano Vista
Shunbaah Begay, Whitehorse
Lamyia Benally, Whitehorse
Melicia Nelson, Window Rock
Shiryl Yazzie, Window Rock
Myabelle Begay, Window Rock
Jayme Tso, Window Rock
Jaci Gonnie, Winslow
Shaelene Singer, Winslow
Anysa Tso, Winslow
Kaitlyn Belone, Winslow