Rock Point, Red Mesa, St. Michael advance in super regional tournament

WINDOW ROCK

The 1A North Region is guaranteed to have at least one team in today’s title game.

Rock Point, Red Mesa, and St. Michael advanced into the semifinals of the 1A Canyon-North Super Regional Volleyball Tournament, with top-ranked Williams being the lone team from the 1A Canyon Region

The super hybrid region tournament started on Tuesday with 11 teams, and the four finalists posted wins on Thursday.

At 1 p.m., Red Mesa will take on Williams, the 1A Canyon Region champion. Following that contest, Rock Point will play St. Michael at 2:30 p.m.

The championship game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., with all the games being played at Ash Fork High School.

“I’m not surprised, but it shows how strong our conference is,” Rock Point coach Kyle Arthur said when asked about having three 1A North teams in today’s semifinals.

Arthur’s squad finished as the 1A North Region champion with an 8-0 record ahead of Red Mesa (6-2) and St. Michael (4-4).

Should the seedings for the super region tournament go as planned, this will be Rock Point’s fourth meeting with Williams. The Lady Vikings lead the series 2-1.

“Everybody is looking at Williams and Rock Point again,” Arthur said. “Williams is No. 1 in the state, and we’re now No. 2, so everyone is eyeing us to play Williams in the championship game.”

Arthur said he wouldn’t be surprised if Red Mesa takes out the top-ranked team.

“Red Mesa has been improving every week,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they give them a game or take them out. It’s all about adjusting and adapting to a team.”

Arthur said he’s not overlooking St. Michael as the Lady Cardinals played his squad tough in its doubleheader earlier this month.

“It’s going to be tough, and the girls are gonna have to work hard if we want to advance,” he said.