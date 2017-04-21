Diné Family wins ‘Jazz Hero’ award

CHINLE

The Redhouse Family Jazz Band of Tucson has been honored as “Jazz Heroes” by the Jazz Journalists Association.

The band, comprised of six Navajo/Filipino siblings, will receive their award from Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild on the steps of the Arizona State Capitol at 2 p.m. next Wednesday, April 26. The mayor will also read a city proclamation honoring the band and the band will perform a concert.

Their nomination reads inn part: “Each individual member of the Redhouse family passes on their vast collective musical heritage — whether in a formal setting on the Navajo reservation or as a spiritual guide using music.

“Their style has been described (by Lee Allen, in an article for the Indian Country Media Network) as ‘Indian Eclectic’ – ‘music influenced by Latin, fusion, rhythm and blues, funk, folk, contemporary jazz, and traditional Native American sounds and spirituality,’” the nomination states.

“That sounds about right,” the nomination concludes. “Forging such a contemporary, all-American amalgam out of rich heritage and contemporary experience is a project worthy of and only possible for the Redhouses, the family of Jazz Heroes.”

