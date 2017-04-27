Families, music fans, bands enjoy fundraiser in Navajo Nation capital

WINDOW ROCK

Organizers, musicians, entertainers and supporters on Saturday helped a local music fund and enjoyed great music and entertainment.

House of Bourbon Entertainment held the event, “When in Doubt Hozho Out,” at Veterans Memorial Park. Under the Window Rock in the Navajo Nation capital, it hosted performers such as Country Alibi, Irv Wauneka, Rippy and the Sillyettes and Ernest David Tsosie III.

“To see families enjoying themselves – dancing, laughing, kids playing in the park as the sun set and lights came on – was visually and emotionally uplifting,” said Jerold Cecil, owner and promoter of House of Bourbon.

The event raised funds for the Native American Music Fund, a nonprofit operated by volunteers from the Navajo music scene. It hosts monthly music workshops for youth at the Navajo Nation Museum.

Donations and funds go towards instruments, strings, picks, tuners and music books to help youth learn to read and perform. Cecil serves as the vice president of NAMF.

The show ran a little later than expected after technical difficulties and inclement weather prevented the crews from starting on time. But that didn’t stop the audience, which gathered chairs, jackets and blankets to brave the weather.

“My favorite part of the event was finally getting started and getting the show rolling,” said Cecil. “Every artist exceeded my expectation and brought something special to the event.”

Radio personality JC of Gallup classic rock station 93X was the master of ceremonies. Local company Bunnykiller Entertainment provided sound and lighting.

Wauneka opened the show and performed originals and covers from artists like Ed Sheeran. He received a good amount of support from the crowd.

