$2.2 million OK’d for summer youth jobs

WINDOW ROCK

Good news, young Diné worker: A couple of million bucks has been set aside for your summer employment.

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye signed a bill Saturday that allocates $2.2 million to employ 50 high school and college students at each of the 110 chapters, said a Monday news release from the speaker’s office.

The legislation was sponsored by Council Delegate Seth Damon and was approved June 19 in a special session in Window Rock.

According to Damon’s bill, each chapter will receive $35,000, which is based on a chapter’s current available balance for summer youth employment. Chapters with that amount or more in their youth employment account will not be eligible.

“The allocations will allow our Navajo students to gain work experience and allow them to use their earnings for college tuition, school supplies, or other educational expenses,” Damon said.

Eastern Agency will get the largest amount, which will be $563,000, followed by: Fort Defiance, $561,000; Western Agency, $405,000; Chinle Agency, $341,000; and Northern Agency, $292,000.

Interested students looking for employment should call their local chapter.

