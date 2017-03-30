BIE director to support the Diné School Accountability Plan

WINDOW ROCK

The director of the Bureau of Indian Education visited the Navajo Nation just a day after Washington rolled back key education rules.

Tuesday, just a day after President Donald Trump signed a resolution of disapproval that scrapped two key sets of regulations under the Every Student Succeeds Act, BIE Director Tony L. Dearman met with the vice president and education leaders of the Navajo Nation at the Department of Diné Education

ESSA succeeded the Bush-era No Child Left Behind Act that served as the primary law governing K-12 education in the United States. ESSA reauthorized the 1965 law called the Elementary and Secondary Education Act.

The Trump administration effectively scrapped two aspects of ESSA Monday, after Congress used the Congressional Review Act that allows the removal of regulations from the last 60 days of a previous administration.

A regulation that set standards for training K-12 teachers and a set of rules for states to implement ESSA both died with the stroke of the pen.

The Diné School Accountability Plan promoted under DoDE Superintendent Tommy Lewis had begun under NCLBA and continued development with ESSA standards in mind.

To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.