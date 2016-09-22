Crews appear to be working inside DAPL buffer zone



ANTHONY, N.D.

Facebook becomes pipeline for DAPL war

By Christopher S. Pineo

Navajo Times

CANNON BALL, N.D. –– As factions vie for control of digital fronts, opposition and support for the Dakota Access pipeline engage in a social media war.

Supporters of building the Dakota Access Pipeline post to social media; the opposition called “water protectors” post to social media, and a kind of “fog of war” ensues, as people do not know what is and what is not true in a situation with very little mainstream coverage.

Facebook users, particularly Native American Facebook users, reported that the social media platform seemed to be blocking their posts and censoring shares of posts with the #NoDAPL hashtag.

“Fb is deleting my posts..grr,” one user commented on a Facebook post from Red Warrior Camp dated Sept. 13.

Facebook responded to a general question about user issues as if the Navajo Times had asked about a specific post.

“The link was removed in error and restored as soon as we were able to investigate. Our team processes millions of reports each week, and we sometimes get things wrong. We’re very sorry about this mistake,” a Facebook spokesperson said in an email.

Nothing about a link being removed had been mentioned in the initial email.

The camps have a different set of issues with social media.

With a camp population estimated by an organizer to fluctuate between 5,000 and 7,000 people, social media can go out from users inside the camps in a disorganized way. With unreliable access to social media because of the rural location, social media posts and messages reach users inside the camp sporadically.

The Navajo Times sent reporters to the camps in and around the Standing Rock Sioux Nation to get the perspective on the ground.