Fire on the Summit 20 percent contained

WINDOW ROCK

The East Bear Canyon Fire so far has burned 85 acres, according to the Navajo Interangency Hotshot Crew Superintendent Johnson Benallie.

The fire, which Benallie says might have been started by lightning, is only 20 percent contained. Fire crews have created fire line around it, as winds began to blow 15 mph, threatening to reignite it.

The fire started in a remote area of Bear Canyon, which is about 20 miles northwest of Window Rock. No property has been damaged, said Benallie.

Two Navajo Scouts hotshot crews, a helitack crew, two water tankers from the Navajo Nation Fire Department and the Ganado Fire Department provided additional support as crews fought the fire that began Sunday morning.

Navajo police also added, an air tanker, or slurry bomber, was also used to suppress the blaze.

Benallie said no injuries were reported, and added that any fires should be thoroughly extinguished and to be careful with their fires.

Anyone wishing to report a brush or forest fire should call their nearest police department, or the BIA Forestry at 928-729-2307, said Benallie.

