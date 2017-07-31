Holgate named acting chief justice

WINDOW ROCK

The Law and Order Committee voted to approve retired district court judge Thomas Holgate as the acting chief justice for the Navajo Nation.

For the past two years, Allen Sloan had served as acting chief justice but that came to an end when he retired as of July 31. Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye and Vice President Jonathan Nez have named JoAnn Jayne as the permanent chief justice, which now awaits Navajo Nation Council confirmation.

Holgate had served as a district court judge for nearly 16 years before he retired in 2012. On a few occasions he would serve as a designated associate justice.

He said when the committee asked him to take on the acting chief justice position it took much thought and consideration.

“I perceive it to help the Navajo Nation,” said Holgate to the Times. “I gave it some thought, carefully evaluated what are the choices and responsibility that I had to take on this big responsibility for this big institution.”

Holgate said he worked alongside Sloan for many years who had an “impeccable” record and commends the work that Sloan had done for the past two years. He looks toward fulfilling the duties that Sloan was carrying on.

“He’s done an awesome job,” said Holgate. “Being in an acting job is more difficult than a permanency because sometimes it’s difficult to initiate an agenda because your tenure is unknown. I have nothing but praise for his work and direction.”

Law and Order Committee member Kee Allen Begay said he hoped to one day see the chief justice and associate justice positions filled, which is what the committee is currently working toward.

“If you could secure additional funding for the judicial branch,” Begay said to Holgate, “maybe we’ll give you a month to make an assessment and give us an update.”

With a vote 3-0 the bill was approved. Law and Order is the final authority.

