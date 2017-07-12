Man robs Hon-Dah Casino

PHOENIX

At around 3:30 a.m. on Monday an unknown male robbed the Hon-Dah Casino at gunpoint on the Fort Apache Reservation, according to the Phoenix FBI.

The suspect was wearing a gray-blue suit and white shoes. He’s described a middle-aged male, 5’5 to 5’7 with a slender build. He had a black, white, and red facial/head covering.

He has acne scars on his neck and cheeks. He used a black, semi-automatic handgun during the robbery.

The suspect was in the casino for less than 90 seconds. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money and was seen leaving on foot, heading east toward the town of McNary.

No one was physically injured.

The FBI is investigating along with the White Mountain Apache Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999.

