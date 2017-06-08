NPL grazing officials take first step toward restoring permits

PIÑON, Ariz.

A committee of grazing officials from the 14 chapters that include parts of the Navajo Partitioned Land has taken the first step to restore grazing permits in the area, passing a resolution urging the Navajo Nation Council’s Resource and Development Committee to request a list of former permit holders from the BIA.

The group also adopted a work plan suggested by the Navajo Nation Department of Agriculture for the re-issuance of the permits, but stopped short of formulating a plan to determine heirship of deceased permittees, tabling that until their next meeting.

If the RDC honors the officials’ request, the list will still have to be approved by the Navajo Nation president and go back to the BIA.

A contracted rangeland and environmental assessment is also still in the works, with the contractor reporting it had hit some snags and probably wouldn’t be available until December, which means the permits most likely won’t be issued until early next year.





