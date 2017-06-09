School clothing program director arrested

WINDOW ROCK

Authorities at the San Juan County Adult Detention Center confirmed the detention of Navajo School Clothing Program Director Chrispin Wallace on Friday.

The Navajo Times called the detention center to verify the arrest after a reporter received two anonymous tips.

Law enforcement officials had not returned calls to confirm charges or reasons for the arrest at the time of this writing.

A search of Wallace’s DWI records on the New Mexico Court Case Lookup website showed three previous convictions on his record.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link.