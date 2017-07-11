Shiprock man pleads guilty to stabbing wife

WINDOW ROCK

A Shiprock man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to stabbing his wife during a heated argument last November.

Under a plea agreement, Aaron Curley pleaded guilty to assault. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison at his sentencing, which has not been scheduled.

According to the original complaint, Curley arrived at their home in the low-rent subdivision in Shiprock angry at his wife for not answering a text message he had sent earlier in the day.

The two began arguing and Curley reportedly went into the kitchen and grabbed a knife, brought it back to the bedroom where his wife was and stabbed her in the leg.

She later told Navajo Nation Police she called her 19-year-old son, who was in another room, for help and managed to bite her husband in the hand, causing him to drop the knife.

The son then managed to overpower his father and detain him until police arrived.

Curley, when interviewed by police, blamed his wife for the incident, saying that during the argument she told him to “just go, just go” knowing this would trigger his anger.

