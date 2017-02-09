Special Rapporteur to take testimony from Navajo by Donovan Quintero February 9, 2017

ST. MICHAELS, Ariz.

The United Nations will be coming to the Navajo Nation.

According to a statement from the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission, the UN, which was founded in 1945 to confront issues impacting human rights, climate change and health emergencies, says its Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous People Victoria Tauli-Corpuz will be visiting on Feb. 24.

A time and place Tauli-Corpuz’s visit has not officially been confirmed by the NNHRC, but it will soon be announced.

Tauli-Corpuz’s purpose, the NNHRC said, is to gather testimonies from individuals affected by energy development on Indigenous peoples in the U.S. Participants wishing to give their statement can provide it during her visit, or can submit them to https://www.dropbox.com/request/5J5ITGIFtUQ9C1c6BDXe.

According to the UN’s website, Tauli-Corpuz is an Indigenous leader from the Kankanaey Igorot People of the Cordillera in the Philippines. The Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Indigenous People is also an advocate of women’s rights in her country, as well as a human rights expert. Tauli-Corpuz is the founder and executive director of Tebtebba Foundation (Indigenous Peoples’ International Center for Policy Research and Education).

“First, there is still a long way to go before Indigenous peoples’ rights are effectively respected, protected and fulfilled. In this era, when many of the world’s remaining natural resources are largely found in Indigenous peoples’ territories, there are increasing violations of their basic rights to lands, territories, and resources and to self-determination and participation,” Tauli-Corpuz’s quote reads on the UN website.

For more information about Tauli-Corpuz’s visit, or to find out how to submit a testimony, call the NNHRC at 928-871-7436.

