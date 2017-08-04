Washington office worker charged with possessing loaded gun

WINDOW ROCK

On July 28, Kimberly Barber, 34, a member of the Navajo Nation and employee of the Navajo Nation Washington Office, was arrested and criminally charged for unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to a statement released by the U.S. Capitol Police, Barber entered “the northeast door of the Cannon House Office Building with two suitcases” in Washington, D.C. As USCP officers screened the suitcases, one of them “discovered a loaded handgun in one of the suitcases.”

Barber was then placed under arrest and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

The loaded firearm was found in the briefcase she was allegedly carrying to one of Navajo Nation Vice President Johnathan Nez’s security officers, according to news reports.

Allegedly under instruction from supervisors, she was told to bring the suitcases to the security officer who had forgotten it in his hotel room, according to news reports.

Barber claims she had no knowledge it was there.

Mihio Manus, communication director for the president’s office, said he would not be releasing the name of the officer allegedly involved. Manus also said he had been “briefed on the situation” but couldn’t make a comment.

Charles Galbraith, Barber’s attorney, said Barber “was released the same day she was cited. She was charged by citation. She wasn’t indicted.”

Barber was arraigned on Wednesday where she pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge. Her next court date is Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. for a status hearing in the D.C. Superior Courts.

Jackson Brossy, executive director of the Navajo Nation Washington Office, in a text message said, “… the bottom line is I take the issue very seriously and when all the facts are all out I am confident justice will be served and innocent people will be exonerated.”

Brossy could not comment any further.

“Our lawyers advised I not comment as there are two ongoing investigations on the issue,” Brossy said.

Barber has been working for the NNWO since 2014 as an administrative service officer. In an official statement, Galbraith said, “Ms. Barber has been a dedicated employee of the Navajo Nation Washington Office.”

Galbraith said Barber and the Navajo Nation “will continue to fully cooperate with the Capitol Police and the District of Columbia to ensure this unfortunate incident comes to a quick and just conclusion.”

Barber’s clans are Red Running Into The Water, born for Gray Streak Ends. She is from Breadsprings, New Mexico, and is a graduate of Arizona State University.

The NNWO pulled Barber’s bio and headshot – which earlier was posted – from their website.

