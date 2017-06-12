Zinke submits report on Bears Ears

WINDOW ROCK

After spending time in southeastern Utah listening to why Bears Ears National Monument should and should not be designated as a monument, Department of the Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has completed his 45-day interim report to U.S. President Donald Trump.

In it Secretary Zinke said the 1.5 million acres needed to be modified and “right-sized,” but did not specify how much the monument should be downsized to.

“I spent a lot of time on the ground in Utah, talking with people and understanding the natural and cultural significance of the area,” Zinke said in a statement. “There is not doubt that it is a drop-dead gorgeous country and that it merits some degree of protection, but designating a monument that – including state land – encompasses almost 1.5 million-acres where multiple-use management is hindered or prohibited is not the best use of the land and is not in accordance with the intention of the Antiquities Act.”

Zinke said in his report that tribal nations should help manage the area, particularly, in areas where there are significant cultural interests.

“It is absolutely critical that an appropriate part be co-managed by the Tribal nations,” the secretary said. ” I am great full representatives from the Tribal governments met with me in Utah and am optimistic for our future.”

According to the DOI statement, Zinke met with the Bears Ears InterTribal Coalition on May 7, while visiting Bears Ears. However, what was discussed between Zinke and the coalition was not stated in the press release.

In his report, Zinke wrote that the Bears Ears National Monument contained culturally important objects to Native Americans, which include artifacts, rock art, sites and areas used for traditional rituals, gatherings, and tribal practices, but under Proclamation No. 9588, Native Americans only had a formal advisory role and not a management role.

The Antiquities Act was passed in 1906, which authorizes a President to declare, through public proclamation, historic landmarks, historic or prehistoric structures, and other objects of historic or scientific interest situated on federal land, to be national monuments.

A public comment period for Bears Ears that was opened in May, will stay open until July 10. Anyone wishing to submit a comment can go to www.regulations.gov.

