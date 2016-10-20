Obituaries for Oct. 20, 2016

Edna Jean Nunes

ST. MICHAELS, Ariz. — A rosary and funeral Mass of Resurrection for Edna Jean Nunes, 83, of Kirtland, New Mexico, will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m. at the St. Michael Catholic Mission in St. Michaels, with Father Jose Gutay officiating. A private disposition will be at Tohatchi community cemetery in Tohatchi, New Mexico.

Edna was born May 30, 1933, in Coyote Canyon, New Mexico. She passed away Sept. 26, 2016.

Edna grew up in a humble environment and knew hard work early on by herding sheep in the beautiful canyons of Coyote Canyon. She attended Coyote Canyon Day School, Sherman Indian School in Riverside, California, and worked at Yosemite National Park.

Edna entered Saint Michael’s Catholic School in 1953, was baptized into the Catholic Church, and received her First Communion and confirmation. She made lifelong friends and joined the Third Order of Saint Francis, Glee Club, band, scholar, played basketball her sophomore and junior year, graduating in 1957.

Edna received her licensed practical nursing degree from the University of New Mexico School of Nursing in 1960 and had a dedicated and fulfilling nursing career that spanned 43 years, receiving numerous Navajo Area IHS and community awards. She saved hundreds of lives, brought countless babies into the world, and was there for the dying.

For 39 wonderful years, Edna lived and worked in Kayenta. She loved the people and the beauty of Monument Valley and Tsegi Canyon.

Edna had an adventurous and enduring spirit, and her life was about being of good conduct, having courage, strong faith, discipline, fortitude, and integrity. She was a dedicated, loving mother who loved her only daughter unconditionally, a wife, sister, aunt, grandmother, friend, and a compassionate nurse, who embraced life and lived it to the fullest. She is loved and adored by many and her love will continue through us all.

Edna is survived by her daughter, Antonita D. Nunes, of Kirtland; and siblings, Emma Etsitty, James C. Shorty, Gilbert Short, Mark Thomas, and Geraldine Thomas.

Edna is preceded in death by her mother, Nesbah Begay-Shorty-Thomas; father, Robert Shorty Sr.; and husband, Pfc. Antonio Nunes of Cambridge, Massachusetts.

A reception will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hall in Tohatchi, New Mexico, following services.

Sallie Ann Begay

GALLUP — Funeral services for Sallie Ann Begay, 79, were held Oct. 14 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Interment followed at the Mexican Springs family cemetery in Mexican Springs, New Mexico.

Sallie was born June 9, 1937, in Fort Defiance, into the Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). She died Oct. 11, 2016, in Gallup.

Sallie retired as a teacher at Window Rock Unified School District No. 8. She was a Navajo culture community leader, chapter official, and was the second person hired under ONEO Chairman Peter McDonald. She was active in Navajo song and dance (T/L Swingers) and enjoyed sewing and singing.

Sallie is survived by her husband, Tom Begay; daughters, Thomasina Willie, Yolanda Begay, and Belinda Begay; son-in-law, Jimmy Willie; and grandsons, JT Willie and Reno Eddy.

Sallie is preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Brown; brother, Kenneth Yazzie; stepsister, Buelah Morgan; and stepbrother, Chester Brown.

Pallbearers were family members.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

