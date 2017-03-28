Unofficial special election results shows Begay winning a second time

GALLUP

A special election was held Tuesday to select a council delegate for District 16.

This was the district that was represented by Mel Begay who was forced to step down when he was convicted of misusing tribal discretionary funds. In a special election last fall Steven Begay won the election, but that victory was overturned by the Navajo Supreme Court in December.

In the new election, Begay won handily receiving 1,020 unofficial votes, followed by Peterson Yazzie with 402, Harrison Plummer with 259 and Notah Benally with 130.

For more on the special election, get your copy of the Navajo Times this Thursday at your nearest newsstand.

To read the full article, subscribe here now or pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand! Find newsstand locations at this link.