3A North thriller

Tuba City outlasts Window Rock, 71-66

FORT DEFIANCE

Tuba City head coach Woody Begay said the key to the Warriors’ 71-66 victory over Window Rock was defense.

“The coaching staff stresses defense,” he said. “Tonight we played good defense, especially down the stretch. Our defense did a good job. We contained Window Rock, preventing them from scoring at the end.”

Playing before a large crowd, Tuba City hit key free throws to pull out the victory in a Class 3A North Region game at the Fighting Scouts Events Center in Fort Defiance.

“We couldn’t contain number 13 (Tristan Yazzie),” said Window Rock head coach Joel Harper. “Everything he threw up went in. Tonight it didn’t go our way. We played well at times. We committed some costly turnovers toward the end of the game. They hit their free throws and number 13 hit his shots.”

In the fourth quarter, Tuba City canned 7-of-10 charity shots, including 5-of-7 during the final minute of action. Additionally, turnovers plagued both teams in the last 30 seconds. Each team committed three turnovers apiece.

When the third quarter ended, Tuba City held a 56-55 lead.

Yazzie canned back-to-back baskets, giving the Warriors a three-point lead, 63-60. With 3:31 left in the game, Window Rock’s Tristan Nez converted one of two technical fouls shots, lifting the Scouts to a 64-63 lead.

The Warriors took a 67-65 lead on Yazzie’s free throw with 57.5 seconds. Both teams committed two turnovers apiece. With 12 seconds remaining in the game, Tuba City’s Yazzie knocked down two free throws for a 69-66 advantage. Window Rock failed to take advantage, misfiring a three-point attempt. Tuba City’s Terrell Arizona drove the final nail in the coffin when he canned a pair of free throws with 3.5 seconds in the game.

