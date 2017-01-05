Chinle Lady ‘Cats nail down Chandler Prep tournament championship by Oree Foster January 5, 2017

FORT DEFIANCE

Playing before a loud, packed crowd, the Chinle Lady Wildcats outlasted nearby rival Ganado Lady Hornets, 46-33, for the championship in the 16-team Platinum Division at the Chandler Prep girls basketball New Year’s Classic in Chandler.

Chinle completed the tournament bracket undefeated, finishing with four wins against no defeats. Chinle is 10-3, as it begins the second half of the season this week.

The Lady Wildcats travel to Piñon on Thursday for a freedom game. The Lady Wildcats face Ganado on Tuesday at the Hornet Pavilion at Burnside Junction for a Class 3A North Region contest.

Chinle head coach Pete Butler said his team stepped up and accepted the challenge.

“It was a good tournament,” Butler said. “The competition was good. I saw some things we need to work on. The girls played hard throughout the tournament.”

Chinle whipped Phoenix Deer Valley, 65-24, in the first round of the tournament.

Chinle took a 25-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Wildcats extended their lead to 40-12 at halftime, after outscoring Deer Valley, 15-8, in the second quarter.

Chinle continued shooting the ball well, canning 13 points to Deer Valley’s four points in the third quarter, for a 53-16 advantage. Chinle outscored Deer Valley, 12-8, in the fourth quarter.

“We pressured Deer Valley defensively,” Butler said. “We scored points off our transition. They were tall, but we were quicker and faster.”

Amanda Antone canned 15 points and Stacey Begay added 11 points for Chinle.

Chinle trounced the Alchesay Lady Falcons, 86-62, in the quarterfinals.

After playing eight-minute quarters in the first game, tournament games were switched to 16-minute halves.

