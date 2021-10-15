‘Dark Winds’ hiring Diné background actors for next week

WINDOW ROCK

The “Dark Winds” mystery thriller will be filming on the Navajo Nation on Monday, Oct. 18, to Friday, Oct. 22, and is looking to hire local Navajo talent to work as background actors.

Filming locations include Monument Valley, Kayenta and Mexican Hat.

The six-episode television series, produced by AMC Networks and Dark Winds Productions, is based on Tony Hillerman’s first two novels, “The Blessing Way” (1970) and “Dance Hall of the Dead” (1973).

Dark Winds’ Extras Casting is seeking Native Americans, over the age of 18, for paid non-speaking roles for the television series. All participants must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Directed by Chris Eyre of “Smoke Signals” fame, the series will feature lead characters Joe Leaphorn, played by actor Zahn McClarnon, and Jim Chee, played by Kiowa Gordon, who portray Navajo Police officers on the trail to solve a grisly double murder case.

The “Dark Winds” season currently in production will be the first of many that will portray all of the Hillerman novels, so there are likely to be additional hiring opportunities into the future.

Those interested in working as background actors on “Dark Winds” should submit their contact information, proof of vaccination (including last shot date), height, weight, clothing and shoe size, along with three photos (one full body) to billmarinellaabq@gmail.com.

“Dark Winds” is also potentially looking to hire additional Diné production workers on to the show, including film crew.

For information on technical crew and other production support opportunities, contact darkwinds.prod@gmail.com.