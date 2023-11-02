Diné associate director creates film to seek justice

TWIN LAKES, N.M. – Diné/Taos and Jemez Pueblo associate director AJ Goldman’s feature film, “Gomeo Bobelu,” made its debut premiere at the 15th Annual Santa Fe International Film Festival on Oct. 22 at the New Mexico History Museum theater in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

With over 3,800 entries to this year’s festival, the film is one of 150 feature-length films to premiere, according to Picture This Production Company’s website.

The 68-minute film was produced by the New Mexico-based Picture This Production Company and centered around the Native artist Gomeo Bobelu’s life after his tragic death last year in November.

Goldman believes Bobelu was murdered for various reasons, and the purpose of the film is to seek justice for Bobelu.

“The person who did this is still out there, and no one is coming forward about it,” Goldman said.

Goldman believes that to take risks, you must do what is right, and in helping create this film, he hopes people start talking about the truth, which is serving justice on behalf of Bobelu.

“We (made this) film because he (Bobelu) had such a passion for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP), so we wanted to carry that voice on into the film because of what he stood for,” Goldman said.

Meeting Bobelu

Because of Bobelu’s advocacy for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives (MMIWR), Goldman said all the proceeds from the film will go toward MMIP and MMIW organizations.

During the eight years they knew each other and spent time together, Goldman and Bobelu became good friends, which led to a brotherhood.

“He was such a spiritual man, a shaman in his own way,” Goldman said about Bobelu.

Goldman said the first time he met Bobelu was at an event in Santa Fe, where Goldman was in awe of Bobelu’s advocacy on racism, colonialism, and MMIWR.

“He had these two rattles from Zuni. He was just weaving back in front of the crowd. I said to myself, ‘I have to meet that guy,’” Goldman said about the first time he saw Bobelu at the event in 2014.

Later that year, Goldman conversed with Bobelu, and since then, a pure friendship had been built.

Goldman said he struggled with addiction his whole life but recently became sober.

“Bobelu and I became really close brothers. He would call me any time of the day. I would call him any time of the day. He actually would help me with my sobriety,” Goldman said.

“That was a big turning point for me, and that is why he’s so dear to my heart,” Goldman said.

Through Bobelu, Goldman said he met so many inspiring people and described Bobelu as a person who radiated light wherever he went.

Then, Bobelu introduced Jaima Chevalier, the director of Gomeo Bobelu, to Goldman.

Keeping legacy alive

In 2021, the three and others were working on a documentary regarding the obelisk statute in downtown Santa Fe, where Goldman gathered numerous photos and did interviews of Bobelu.

However, when news spread of Bobelu’s passing last year, Goldman described the news as being angry and heartbroken because he had lost his best friend and a brother.

“No time wasted. We had to put out our own funds for it (film), especially Jaima. We had to push it because we didn’t want to wait too much longer,” Goldman said regarding the film’s timeframe.

With the content that Chevalier and Goldman managed to collect, they collaborated and created the film together.

“We want to carry his (Bobelu) voice on to the general public about the crisis really on our indigenous people, and that is also missing and murdered,” Goldman said. “When you want to make decisions about justice, you want to take risks, to do something right is a very powerful statement.”

Goldman expressed appreciation for his wife, Lucia Palmero, director Jaima Chevalier, Diné cinematographer Lonnie R. Begaye, the Santa Fe Institute, and others for keeping Bobelu’s story and legacy alive.

Goldman is Tł’ízíłání and born for Mą’ii Deeshgiizhnii. His maternal grandfather is Kinyaa’áanii, and his paternal grandfather is Tówołnii. He is originally from Tolani Lake, Arizona, and now resides in Ventimiglia, Italy, with his wife.