Free admission to July 4th celebration

Posted by | Jun 21, 2019 | |

Free admission to July 4th celebration

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Fairgoers walk in the rain during the Navajo Nation Fair Sept. 9 in Window Rock.

WINDOW ROCK

For the first time, those who attend the Navajo Nation Fourth of July Celebration will have free admission.

The Agriculture Expo and PRCA Pro Rodeo will be held at the fairgrounds July 3 to 6.

Events also include a powwow, gourd dance, farmer’s market, Navajo Nation 4-H Club Expo, a horseshoe tournament, a mud bog, an entrepreneur market at Gorman Hall and pro wrestling.

Visitors will be able to attend all events for free with the exception of the pro wrestling, which will be held at the Civic Center on Saturday, July 6, at 9 p.m.

More than 300 contestants will compete in the PRCA Pro Rodeo. There are 29 Native Americans – 28 who are Navajo.

At the conclusion of the PRCA rodeo on July 4 there will be a Ned LeDoux concert and a fireworks display.

Parking will cost $5 with powwow parking at $10.

Information: 928-871-6478, www.NavajoJuly4thAgExpoPRCArodeo.com or www.facebook.com/NavajoNationFair


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Navajo Times

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

61.0 F (16.1 C)
Dewpoint: 25.0 F (-3.9 C)
Humidity: 25%
Wind: Southwest at 9.2 MPH (8 KT)
Pressure: 30.03

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT



ADVERTISEMENT



From the Wires

Woman gets 10 years for running over, killing husband

Judge: Vineyard tribe needs local approval to open casino

2 accused of embezzling $140,000 in Abenaki federal funds

Cherokee Nation election campaign violation claims dismissed

Supreme Court will not review Washington state tobacco case

Senators press feds on commitment to Native American safety

Wyoming college and tribe partner for classes on reservation

Senate panel focuses on missing, slain indigenous women

Teachers in Billings learn from history's tragedies

Echo Park hasn't changed much since expedition 150 years ago

Joy Harjo is first Native American named US poet laureate

Power project on Navajo Nation connects 233 homes to grid

California governor calls Native American treatment genocide

Assembly passes bill to expand minority teacher loans

Enbridge pipeline project hits another Minnesota obstacle

Former tribal president reaches plea agreement in fraud case

Plea deal: Probation in wildlife trafficking case

Watchdog to investigate Interior moves on Utah monument

Report: Childhood poverty persists in fast-growing Southwest

Native American activist Frank LaMere dies at age 69