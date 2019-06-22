Free admission to July 4th celebration

WINDOW ROCK

For the first time, those who attend the Navajo Nation Fourth of July Celebration will have free admission.

The Agriculture Expo and PRCA Pro Rodeo will be held at the fairgrounds July 3 to 6.

Events also include a powwow, gourd dance, farmer’s market, Navajo Nation 4-H Club Expo, a horseshoe tournament, a mud bog, an entrepreneur market at Gorman Hall and pro wrestling.

Visitors will be able to attend all events for free with the exception of the pro wrestling, which will be held at the Civic Center on Saturday, July 6, at 9 p.m.

More than 300 contestants will compete in the PRCA Pro Rodeo. There are 29 Native Americans – 28 who are Navajo.

At the conclusion of the PRCA rodeo on July 4 there will be a Ned LeDoux concert and a fireworks display.

Parking will cost $5 with powwow parking at $10.

Information: 928-871-6478, www.NavajoJuly4thAgExpoPRCArodeo.com or www.facebook.com/NavajoNationFair