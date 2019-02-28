Select Page

ICWA changed history, now court says it’s unconstitutional

Posted by | Feb 28, 2019 | |

ICWA changed history, now court says it’s unconstitutional

Courtesy photo
Seven of the eight Ashley children pose for a photograph when the family was still together. Their dad, Ambrose Ashley Sr., is at right. Ambrose is in the middle with his arms around his baby brother.

By Colleen Keane
Special to the Times

ALBUQUERQUE

Ambrose Ashley, Diné, vividly remembers the night more than six decades ago he and his seven brothers 2 to 11 years old were placed in foster homes.

Their father had recently died and they were living in a partitioned-off shed in Tsé Bonito, New Mexico, with their mom. His mom, having a hard time taking care of them on her own, didn’t come home some nights — like this one.

“We were scared, confused and crying for her,” he said, recalling how the children were abruptly awoken by strangers who told them they had to get up and go with them. The older brothers were taken to a home on the south side of Gallup.

A foster home on the north side of town awaited Ashley and his four younger brothers. “They were a Spanish couple,” said Ashley adding that they never gave him or his brothers any opportunity to stay connected to their Diné culture.

The children lived in the cold, dark basement, used as day laborers cleaning the yard, and had their hair shorn into crewcuts.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Senate confirms circuit court nominee over Dem objections

Is Trump racist? 2020 Democrats are split on the question

New Town woman sentenced for embezzling from tribe

New Mexico expands lawsuit centered on opioid crisis

Lawmakers hear from tribes, Valentine on sports betting

5 Yellowstone bison transferred to Montana tribes

Utah considers naming Gila monster as state reptile

Long-vacant Hardin jail could house inmates by May

2020 Democratic hopefuls embrace new meaning of reparations

2 men sentenced in killing on Spirit Lake Reservation

Yankton casino measure falls short in South Dakota Senate

Exhibit tells story of state's symbol and its appropriation

Tribe: Martha's Vineyard gambling hall construction to begin

Today in Arizona History

No charges against BIA officer in fatal shooting in Montana

Utah cities to help bring electricity to more Navajos

Haskell Cultural Center and Museum to close indefinitely

Sen. Warren: Every family deserves high-quality child care

Report says Montana lawmaker harassed colleague

Government: Highway shutdown not aimed at tribe, media

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

24.0 F (-4.4 C)
Dewpoint: 19.9 F (-6.7 C)
Humidity: 84%
Wind: Calm
Pressure: 30.14

More weather »



ADVERTISEMENT