Photo gallery | Gathering of Nations

Navajo Times | Leander Begay

Harlan Barehand of the Gila River Indian Community in Komatke, Ariz., smiles for the camera during the Gathering of Nations powwow at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque Saturday morning.

Navajo Times | Leander Begay

The Blackstone Singers from Canada wait to sing during the Gathering of Nations’ Saturday opening at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque.