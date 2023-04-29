Sunday, April 30, 2023

Photo gallery | Gathering of Nations

Photo gallery | Gathering of Nations

Navajo Times | Leander Begay
Harlan Barehand of the Gila River Indian Community in Komatke, Ariz., smiles for the camera during the Gathering of Nations powwow at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque Saturday morning.

Leander Begay

ALBUQUERQUE

PHOTO GALLERY

Scenes from the 2023 Gathering of Nations Saturday morning. Photos by Leander Begay. Select image to launch full-screen view.

Navajo Times | Leander Begay
Harlan Barehand of the Gila River Indian Community in Komatke, Ariz., smiles for the camera during the Gathering of Nations powwow at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque Saturday morning.
Navajo Times | Leander Begay
The Blackstone Singers from Canada wait to sing during the Gathering of Nations’ Saturday opening at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque.
Navajo Times | Leander Begay
A headdress hangs alongside the announcers’ table at the 2023 Gathering of Nations powwow at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque.
Navajo Times | Leander Begay
Ira Frank and Junior Princess Winter’s End Jayla Frank of Forest County Potawatomi Community in Wisconsin pose for a photo Saturday morning at the Gathering of Nations powwow in Albuquerque.
Navajo Times | Leander Begay
Dancer Nathan Largo, Diné, waits to dance Saturday morning at the Gathering of Nations powwow in Albuquerque.
Navajo Times | Leander Begay
Kiowa-Choctaw artist Steven Paul Judd poses for a photo during the Gathering of Nations powwow at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque.
Navajo Times | Leander Begay
Powwow dancers and spectators from across the country fill Tingley Coliseum for the Gathering of Nations in Albuquerque Saturday morning.

