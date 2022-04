Sixkiller wins 2022 hoop dance contest

PHOENIX

The 2022 Heard Hoop Dance Contest was held March 26 and 27 at the Heard Museum.

The adult world champion is Sampson Sixkiller Sinquah, Gila River Pima/Hopi-Tewa/Cherokee.

First runner up is Beany John, Plains Cree/Taino.

The adult division second runner-up is Talon Duncan, San Carlos Apache/Mandan Hidatsa and Arikara.

The adult division third runner-up is Tony Duncan, San Carlos Apache/,Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara.

The adult division fourth runner-up is Scott Sixkiller Sinquah, Gila River Pima/Hopi-Tewa/Cherokee/ Choctaw.

The adult division fifth runner-up is Joseph Secody, Diné.

The 2022 Heard Hoop Dance Contest senior champion is Derrick Suwaima Davis, Hopi/Choctaw.

The senior division first runner-up is Terry Goedel,Yakama/Tulalip.

The senior division second runner-up is Dallas Arcand, Cree/Nakota Sioux/Metis.

Youth contest

The 2022 Heard Hoop Dance Contest teen champion is Shadé Phea Young, Hopi-Tewa/Navajo/Assiniboine.

The teen division first runner-up is Mitchell Shonkwaiataroroks Gray, Mohawk.

The teen division second runner-up is Joseph Romero, Pojoaque/Nambe. The 2022 Heard Hoop Dance Contest youth champion is Jai’po Harvier, Pojaoque/Santa Clara/Taos/Tohono O’odham.

The youth division first runner-up is Mateo Ulibarri, Pojoaque.

The youth division second runner up is Naiche Duncan, San Carlos Apache/Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara/Plains Cree/Taino.