Navajo Area IHS vaccination schedule for March 26-April 2

WINDOW ROCK

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue to be available at Navajo Area Indian Health Service’s service units, according to an IHS news release.

The NAIHS is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s priority groups, with the goal of vaccinating as many people as possible.

All COVID-19 vaccinations are voluntary.

Vaccinations are available as follows.

Chinle Service Unit: Chinle Comprehensive Health Care Facility, Monday through Friday (drive-thru), Moderna vaccines for ages 18 and older and first/second Pfizer vaccine for ages 16 and older, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Piñon Health Center, Monday through Friday (drive-thru), first/second Moderna vaccine for individuals 18 and older and Pfizer first/second vaccine for ages 16 and older, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Tsaile Health Center, Monday through Friday (drive-thru), Moderna vaccine for ages 18 and older (appointment only, 928-724-3639) and first/second Pfizer vaccine for ages 16 and older (appointment only, 928-724-3639), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crownpoint Service Unit: Crownpoint Healthcare Facility, March 31, second Pfizer vaccine for individuals who received first vaccine on March 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Torreon Chapter, March 30, second Pfizer vaccine for individuals who received first vaccine on March 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for elders and high-risk individuals, ages 16-18 are scheduled based on vaccine availability (appointment only, 505-786-6270), 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.; Pueblo Pintado Clinic, Monday through Thursday for elders and high-risk individuals, ages 6-18 are scheduled based on vaccine availability (appointment only, 505-655-3254), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Thoreau Clinic, Monday through Friday for elders and high-risk individuals, ages 16-18 scheduled based on vaccine availability (appointment only, 505-862-8761), 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gallup Service Unit: Gallup Indian Medical Center-Internal Medicine Clinic, Monday through Friday (appointment only, 505-722-1753), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Fire Rock Casino, March 27, second Pfizer vaccine for individuals who received first vaccine on March 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kayenta Service Unit: Dennehotso Boarding School, March 30, second Moderna vaccine for ages 18 and older (appointment only), 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Shiprock Service Unit: Northern Navajo Medical Center pharmacy curbside, Monday through Friday, second vaccine and for individuals with chronic conditions by invitation only, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Shiprock High School, March 27, first/second vaccine for active Shiprock SU patients ages 16 and older, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle Health Center, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, first/second Moderna vaccine for active Shiprock SU patients ages 18 and older (appointment only, 505-960-7819), 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Wednesdays, first/second Moderna vaccine for ages 18 and older who are Shiprock SU patients (appointment only, 505-960-7819), 8:30-11:30 a.m..; and Four Corners Regional Health Center, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, first/second Moderna vaccine for ages 18 and older (appointment only, 928-656-5400), 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are not recommended within two weeks of other vaccines.

Due to the severe health risks of COVID-19 and because reinfection is possible, individuals who have previously tested positive can receive the vaccine after 14 days free of symptoms.

Evidence suggests reinfection is uncommon in the 90 days after initial infection. Therefore, people with a recent infection may delay vaccination until the end of that 90-day period, if desired.