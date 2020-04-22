Relief for coronavirus

WINDOW ROCK

The following are relief agencies in the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus on the Navajo Nation.

These are places to which people can send donations, contributions or other help.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 Fund at http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html. You can also contact the Health Command Operations Center Donation Branch at 928-871-6206 or general@nndoj.org.

The Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19 and the Navajo Health Command Operations Center at 928-871-7014.

Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/NHFC19Relief

Food Baskets for Elderly on Navajo Nation-Covid19, Chinle, Ariz.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-elderly-on-navajo-nation

www.gofundme.com/f/northern-dine-covid19-relief-effort

Johns Hopkins Center for American Indian Health at https://secure.jhu.edu/form/jhsphamerin

Bill Richardson Covid-19 Navajo Families Relief Fund at www.nmchildren.org.

NB3 Foundation COVID 19 Response Fund at https://www.classy.org/give/92644/#!/donation/checkout