Wednesday, April 22, 2020
50° Clear

Select Page

Relief for coronavirus

Posted by | Apr 22, 2020 | |

WINDOW ROCK

The following are relief agencies in the fight to stop the spread of the coronavirus on the Navajo Nation.

These are places to which people can send donations, contributions or other help.

Rate:

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

50°
Clear
31% humidity
wind: 8mph NNW
H 65 • L 32

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT