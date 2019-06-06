Navajo champ witnesses historic spelling bee

Posted by | Jun 6, 2019 | |

Navajo champ witnesses historic spelling bee

Submitted
After registering for the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., Kelly Haven sticks a pin in Fort Defiance, Arizona, to represent where she comes from.

CHINLE

Navajo Nation Spelling Bee champion Kelly Haven did not meet her goal of making it to the televised portion of the Scripps National Spelling Bee last week. But the third-time Navajo champ is glad she went.

“I’m so happy I was there for a history-changing moment,” said Kelly, who at 14 officially ages out of the bee this year. She was referring to the bee’s first-ever, eight-way tie. “I knew all those kids,” she said. “Two of them are my friends. I’m so proud of them.”

Kelly herself once again survived into the third round, correctly spelling “durum” (a kind of wheat) and “corrodible,” which she remembered from her science class. Unfortunately, her score on the written vocabulary portion of the test was not high enough to make into the top 50 contestants who compete in the televised portion of the bee (500 young competitors start out).

Kelly, the only Native American to compete this year, said she found out about 3 p.m. last Wednesday that she hadn’t made the cut, although she already suspected as much. “Then I could just relax and watch the bee,” she said.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth is the Tséyi' Bureau reporter, covering the Central Agency of the Navajo Nation. Her other beats include agriculture and Arizona state politics. She holds a bachelor’s degree in technical journalism from Colorado State University with a cognate in geology. She has been in the news business since 1980 and with the Navajo Times since 2005, and is the author of “Exploring the Navajo Nation Chapter by Chapter.” She can be reached at cyurth@navajotimes.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

A Few Clouds and Breezy

78.0 F (25.6 C)
Dewpoint: 27.0 F (-2.8 C)
Humidity: 15%
Wind: Southwest at 20.7 MPH (18 KT)
Pressure: 30.03

More weather »



ADVERTISEMENT



From the Wires

Arizona governor OKs school voucher fix for Navajo children

Chickasaw Nation governor, son elected to 4-year term

Mining company denies Nez Perce Tribe pollution allegations

Officials look to fill New Mexico Sen. John Pinto's seat

Man accused in Pine Ridge slaying expected to plead guilty

Navajo Nation reviews spending after proposing $167M budget

Mining company denies Nez Perce Tribe pollution allegations

Montana's Missing Indigenous Persons task force named

Woman indicted in fatal Menominee reservation crash

Cherokee actor helping tell the story of the West in films

Man accused in Pine Ridge slaying expected to plead guilty

Woman who drove car in fatal shooting gets 31/2 years

Ducey down to 3 days to sign or veto 52 remaining bills

Wyoming tribes reach agreement over misspent federal money

Oklahoma Creeks renew lawsuit over Alabama casino

ACLU of Alaska settles religious rights lawsuit

US land managers shift position on Chaco protection bill

Today in Arizona History

Authorities: Man sought in double shooting in Show Low

New report finds 56 missing Indian women in Washington