Select Page

Now you know why I draw’

Posted by | Mar 21, 2019 | |

Now you know why I draw’

Navajo Times | Rima Krisst
Jack Ahasteen in his homeland of Teesto, Ariz.

Relocation spawned cartoonist’s career

TEESTO, Ariz.

Jack Ahasteen remembers the carefree days of his childhood when he and his nine siblings would herd sheep and gather wood in the rolling hills and pastures of Teesto.

The volcanic buttes and mesas that spotted their frame of reference were their playground. On a March 15 trip to the location where he was born, Ahasteen breathed in the cool spring air and let out a deep sigh. “I haven’t been here for a long time,” he said. “It’s so emotional to visit my birthplace and where my parents used to live and have a homestead.”

The beautiful spot, once inhabited by families and abundant wildlife, is now eerily quiet and vacant. When Ahasteen was in college at Arizona State University for graphic arts in the early 1970s, he started hearing about a “Hopi and Navajo ranch war.” Not long thereafter, the family found out the land dispute would arrive in their own front yard.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Bid to strip Confederate link from Arkansas flag fails again

Dakotas tribes seek more safety help from federal government

Bid to strip Confederate link from Arkansas flag fails again

ND Legislature approves oil tax-sharing bill with tribe

Man pleads guilty in fatal single-car rollover - (Eds: APNewsNow.)

Bid to strip Confederate link from Arkansas flag fails again

APNewsBreak: New Mexico governor details social expenses

Navajo Technical University to honor New Mexico Sen. Pinto

Grant to help Michigan tribe boost environmental reporting

Maine House OKs switch to Indigenous Peoples Day

South Dakota cake decorator creates Native American designs

3 Native American inmates win right to long hair in Texas

Tommy Orange wins PEN/Hemingway Award for debut novel

NJ reaffirms official status of 2 Native American tribes

Warren backs congressional plan for reparations study

Coroner: 14-year-old Montana girl died from hypothermia

Horses rescued after unexpected birth

Warren embraces underdog role as she faces 2020 challenges

With treaty set to expire, will there be rough waters ahead?

1

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

A Few Clouds and Breezy

49.0 F (9.4 C)
Dewpoint: 30.9 F (-0.6 C)
Humidity: 50%
Wind: from the Southwest at 23.0 gusting to 38.0 MPH (20 gusting to 33 KT)
Pressure: 30.04

More weather »