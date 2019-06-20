Pride festival themed ‘Sacredness before Stonewall’

Posted by | Jun 20, 2019 | |

Pride festival themed ‘Sacredness before Stonewall’

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie
Mattee Jim is not only the hostess for this year’s Diné Pride, one of the honored champions, an HIV prevention advocate but also a renowned entertainer.

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation is home to the largest Pride celebration in Indian Country. This year’s Diné Pride theme is “Honoring Sacredness before Stonewall.”

“Our pride is solely focused on the sacredness of Native and two-spirit identity before Stonewall,” Alray Nelson, one of the founders of Diné Pride, said.

The event is part of the annual lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Pride celebrations that happen every June across the United States. It will be held June 28 to 29 in Window Rock.

“Because of Western encroachment, because of colonialism, it really blurred the traditional knowledge about our LGBTQ relatives,” Nelson said. “Western teachings taught in boarding schools impacted a generation of Navajo people that now do not see our community as valid, as human or as sacred.”

This is why the event is refocusing on how two-spirit relatives were treated and fit into the Navajo community.

“So, our pride is to reaffirm, reclaim that knowledge and history that at one point in time before Western encroachment, before white people coming onto our land, before Christianity, our people were honored and recognized and revered,” Nelson said.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Pauly Denetclaw

Pauly Denetclaw is Meadow People born for Towering House People. She was raised in Manuelito and Naschitti, New Mexico. She was the co-recipient of the Native American Journalist Association's 2016 Richard LaCourse Award for Investigative Reporting. Denetclaw is currently finishing her degree in multimedia journalism from the University of New Mexico - Main. Denetclaw covers a range of topics including genetic research, education, health, social justice issues and small businesses. She loves coffee, writing and being with her family. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram. Her handle is @pdineclah

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

61.0 F (16.1 C)
Dewpoint: 25.0 F (-3.9 C)
Humidity: 25%
Wind: Southwest at 9.2 MPH (8 KT)
Pressure: 30.03

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT



ADVERTISEMENT



From the Wires

Woman gets 10 years for running over, killing husband

Judge: Vineyard tribe needs local approval to open casino

2 accused of embezzling $140,000 in Abenaki federal funds

Cherokee Nation election campaign violation claims dismissed

Supreme Court will not review Washington state tobacco case

Senators press feds on commitment to Native American safety

Wyoming college and tribe partner for classes on reservation

Senate panel focuses on missing, slain indigenous women

Teachers in Billings learn from history's tragedies

Echo Park hasn't changed much since expedition 150 years ago

Joy Harjo is first Native American named US poet laureate

Power project on Navajo Nation connects 233 homes to grid

California governor calls Native American treatment genocide

Assembly passes bill to expand minority teacher loans

Enbridge pipeline project hits another Minnesota obstacle

Former tribal president reaches plea agreement in fraud case

Plea deal: Probation in wildlife trafficking case

Watchdog to investigate Interior moves on Utah monument

Report: Childhood poverty persists in fast-growing Southwest

Native American activist Frank LaMere dies at age 69