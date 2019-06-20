Alcohol bill dies in committee

WINDOW ROCK

The Law and Order Committee decided it wasn’t ready to hear member Edmund Yazzie’s bill prohibiting elected officials from consuming alcohol while on travel.

Yazzie’s committee of five failed to move to hear the bill, which means the former chairman wasn’t allowed to speak.

Committee members who did not motion to hear Yazzie’s bill were Vince James, Eugene Tso and Otto Tso. The chair of the committee, Eugenia Charles-Newton, did not vote.

“This was expected,” said Yazzie, as he got up from the presenter’s seat without having a chance to present his bill.

The bill would require that no elected official shall use, or be under the influence of, alcohol or any controlled substance during the performance of any of his or her duties, or while on travel for official business.

Law and Order is the final authority on this bill, so it is essentially dead.