‘It’s easy when you love your job’

Radio personalities’ rapport with listeners, each other is genuine

WINDOW ROCK

According to a recent report by the Country Music Association, 42 percent of Americans are country music fans, and they span all age groups.

The Navajo Times visited the studio of on-air personalities Nate Chester and Marcia Peshlakai, both live DJ’s/hosts on Capital Country radio, on the afternoon of a big pending announcement (see sports). Their enthusiasm was contagious.

You might recognize their voices from “The Voice of the Navajo Nation,” KTNN. Together, they won a prestigious New Mexico Broadcasting Association 2017 Excellence in Broadcasting Award for best station promotion.