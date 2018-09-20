Last-minute request granted for fair
WINDOW ROCK
These days it can be tough to get facts and figures out of the Navajo Nation Fair Office and Council delegates got a dose of that on Aug. 28 when the Resource and Development and Budget and Finance committees met to consider a $1.1 million budget for the fair fund.
Fair Manager Alvina Arviso served as expert witness for the legislation (No. 0284-18), sponsored by Delegate Edmund Yazzie.
“I’m really curious,” said Delegate Walter Phelps. “I’m trying to figure out why you were off by $1.1 million from your original budget of $710,000. We have this event every year — we should know in advance what the budget will look like.” Replied Arviso,
“In regards to the original budget for the $710,000, 45 percent is for personnel at $322,000. We have less than $400,000 left available.”
