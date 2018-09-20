Last-minute request granted for fair

September 20, 2018

WINDOW ROCK

Navajo Times | Rima Krisst
The Navajo Nation Fair had to ask for a $1.1 million cash infusion from the Navajo Nation Council while the fair was already in progress last month.

These days it can be tough to get facts and figures out of the Navajo Nation Fair Office and Council delegates got a dose of that on Aug. 28 when the Resource and Development and Budget and Finance committees met to consider a $1.1 million budget for the fair fund.

Fair Manager Alvina Arviso served as expert witness for the legislation (No. 0284-18), sponsored by Delegate Edmund Yazzie.

“I’m really curious,” said Delegate Walter Phelps. “I’m trying to figure out why you were off by $1.1 million from your original budget of $710,000. We have this event every year — we should know in advance what the budget will look like.” Replied Arviso,

“In regards to the original budget for the $710,000, 45 percent is for personnel at $322,000. We have less than $400,000 left available.”


