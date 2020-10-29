Printing glitch mars first round of applications

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation controller’s office took hasty steps to rectify a shortage of hard-copy applications for the COVID-19 Hardship Assistance funds this week, and by Wednesday morning chapters contacted by the Times indicated they were able to serve most of the seniors and disabled persons who wanted to apply.

Many elders who waited in line to pick up their applications Monday morning were out of luck, as the chapters told them they had run out of applications. Controller Pearline Kirk announced last week that disabled persons and elders over 65 could get a head start on the distribution of $1,500 to each adult registered Navajo by picking up a hard-copy application at their chapter starting Monday.

However, according to chapter personnel around the Navajo Nation, each chapter was only given 20 to 50 hard copies.

“I gave ours out in about two minutes,” said Crownpoint Chapter Community Services Coordinator Aaron Atcitty, adding that a horde of angry seniors was still hanging around outside the chapter house, “calling us every name in the book.”

A press release from Kirk’s office stated the office had sent an order for 200,000 applications to the printer, but only 3,000 came in over the weekend. As of Wednesday, an additional 48,000 paper applications were distributed and another 152,000 are expected today, according to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon.

All registered Navajos, adults and minors (who will be eligible for $500), will be able to apply for the funds through a portal on the controller’s web page, nnooc.org, starting Monday. Kirk Wednesday urged people to use the portal unless they absolutely couldn’t, in which case they can use the hard copy.

The online application will require the applicant’s census number and for them to check a box stating they were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

As of now, there are not enough funds for all 300,000-plus registered Diné to receive the targeted amount, but funds from other programs that are not able to spend their Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act allocations by the Dec. 30 deadline will be funneled into the hardship fund, and Kirk has said she expects most or all the applicants to receive their money. The release also stated the application process will not be first-come, first-served, but rather all applications will be considered equally.

Her office did not return a phone call or email by press time asking when applicants would receive their checks.

Below is a list of additional locations where the public can pick up paper applications:

• Navajo Division of Transportation, Tse Bonito, New Mexico

• Navajo Division of General Services, Administrative Building 1, Window Rock, Arizona

• Navajo Nation Veterans Agency Office, Chinle, Arizona

• Navajo Nation Veterans Agency Office, Shiprock, New Mexico

• Navajo Nation Veterans Agency Office, Tuba City, Arizona

• Navajo Nation Veterans Agency Office, Crownpoint, New Mexico

• Navajo Nation Veterans Agency Office, Window Rock, Arizona

• Navajo Division of Economic Development, Main Office, St. Michaels, Arizona

• Navajo Nation Regional Business Development Office, Church Rock, New Mexico

• Navajo Nation Regional Business Development Office, Tuba City, Arizona

• Navajo Nation Regional Business Development Office, Shiprock, New Mexico

• Navajo Nation Regional Business Development Office, Chinle, Arizona

• Navajo Nation Regional Business Development Office, Aneth, Utah

• Lake Powell Tribal Park, Page, Arizona

• Four Corners Monument, Teec Nos Pos, Arizona

• Cottonwood Campground, Chinle, Arizona

• Navajo Welcome Center, Ojato, Utah

Information: Visit www.nnooc.org/CARESHelp.html or email NNCaresHelp@nnooc.org.