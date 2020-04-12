Total number of coronavirus cases climbs to 698

WINDOW ROCK

The total number of positive tests for the disease caused by the coronarvirus, COVID-19, has reached 698 on the Navajo Nation as of Saturday.

The Navajo Nation Department of Health, Navajo Area Indian Health Service and the Navajo Epidemiology Center also report 24 deaths.

The positive cases are broken down in the following counties.

In Arizona, Navajo County has 252 cases; Apache, 79; and Coconino, 150.

In New Mexico, McKinley County has 92 cases; San Juan, 97; Cibola, 11; and Socorro, 6.

In Utah, San Juan County has 11 cases.