Total number of coronavirus cases climbs to 698
WINDOW ROCK
The total number of positive tests for the disease caused by the coronarvirus, COVID-19, has reached 698 on the Navajo Nation as of Saturday.
The Navajo Nation Department of Health, Navajo Area Indian Health Service and the Navajo Epidemiology Center also report 24 deaths.
As a public service, the Navajo Times is making all coverage of the coronavirus pandemic fully available on its website. Please support the Times by subscribing.
See where the virus is on the Navajo Nation now.
How to protect yourself and others.
U.S. Surgeon General shows how to make your own facemask in under 2 minutes. (Video)
The positive cases are broken down in the following counties.
In Arizona, Navajo County has 252 cases; Apache, 79; and Coconino, 150.
In New Mexico, McKinley County has 92 cases; San Juan, 97; Cibola, 11; and Socorro, 6.
In Utah, San Juan County has 11 cases.