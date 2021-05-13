2 Diné composers to further education

CHINLE

Two Diné alumni of the Native American Composer Apprentice Project have announced plans to further their education at prestigious music schools.

Michael Begay, 37, of Tuba City, will attend the Peabody Institute of Music at Johns Hopkins University in the fall and Gemal Benallie, 18, of Chinle, will (virtually) attend a composition summer camp at Boston University’s Tanglewood Institute.

Begay, Kinyaa’áanii born for Tachíinii, is already a force in the composing world, having recently debuted a new piano solo written for Emanuele Archiuli and a small ensemble piece for Shelter Music Boston.

He’s a mentoring composer for NACAP and has been featured on Performance Today and interviewed on Phoenix’s KJZZ. So why go back to school now? Begay said it’s time for him to meet other composers and build some bridges. “In the divided world we live in today, I think that the greatest service I can take on as an artist is to build bridges to cultures and peoples through music and art and learn from the diversity of peoples I haven’t had the opportunity to meet and experience,” he said, noting that Peabody, which attracts students from all over the world, offers “the exchanging of experiences through understanding and mutual respect.”

Begay also enjoys collaborative ventures and hopes to meet some future colleagues among his fellow students, he said. “And, of course, bringing the knowledge back home for our people,” he said, “and showing the young people that your dreams are possible with hard work.”

Benallie, on the other hand, is just starting out in his composing career. He was encouraged by Shelter Music Boston’s selection of his NACAP string quartet for its current (online) season.

The Chinle High School senior, who is Tachíinii born for To’Dich’íinii, admitted he had never heard of Tanglewood until Clare Hoffman, founder of the Grand Canyon Music Festival, which sponsors NACAP, told him about the summer camp and suggested it might be a good fit for him — especially this summer while it’s online because of COVID-19 concerns.

“She said they’re trying to get more minorities in, and I could probably get a scholarship,” he explained. “I was like, ‘Yeah, sure, might as well apply.’ It wasn’t until I talked to (Chinle High music teacher) Mr. (Eric) Swanson and he got all excited (that) I realized it was kind of a big deal.”

Benallie said he’s hoping to expand his knowledge of music theory so he can compose for different instruments and larger ensembles. “Maybe I’ll write a symphony,” he said. He’s also hoping to meet teens from around the country who “share my passion for music.” Benallie said he isn’t sure whether he’ll pursue composition as a career, and how the summer goes might determine that.

“I was thinking about going into biotechnology,” he said, “but then everyone was telling me, ‘It’s best to do what you love to do,’ and ‘You should go to school for music.’ So I’m still undecided at this point.” Hoffman said she’s delighted to hear of both Begay’s and Benallie’s plans.

“NACAP’s mantra in the early years was, ‘There aren’t enough Native voices in the American music mix,’” she noted. “Our wildest dream was to change that. But knowing all the obstacles (financial, cultural, opportunity) … we knew what a challenge the aspiration was.

“NACAP has had an extraordinary impact,” she said. “I see a ‘culture of composing’ among Navajo and Hopi youth. They see it as another avenue of expression.” Begay was part of the first NACAP cohort in 2001 and has been a composer in residence for several consecutive years.

“I think Michael Begay’s talent and dedication are big reasons that wild dream is coming true,” Hoffman opined.

She also mentioned Russell Goodluck, a NACAP alumnus who is now an elementary school music teacher in his hometown of Chinle. “I can only imagine what Chinle youth will be musically prepared for after Russell’s preparation in their early years,” she said.

Information: michaelbegaymusic.com, grandcanyonmusicfest.org. You can hear selections from both Begay and Benallie by searching for Shelter Music Boston’s “Voices from the Land” on YouTube.