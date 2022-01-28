Education Briefs | Coconino Co. schools 2022 spelling bee

FLAGSTAFF

The 2022 Coconino County Spelling Bee, hosted by the Coconino County superintendent of schools and Education Service Agency, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 10 a.m. in the Mini Auditorium at Coconino High (2801 N. Izabel St.).

To ensure safety, the following will be followed during the spelling bee:

Only two guests per participant.

All participants and guests will keep a social distance of six feet from each other. Seating will be spaced accordingly.

Masks are required for all guests. Spellers will be required to wear masks while on stage.

Once a speller is at the microphone, they may remove their mask to spell the word. To ensure each speller can hear their word, the pronouncer will wear a clear, full-face shield.

The event will be streamed live online for family and friends.

Information: 928-679-8070 or mcampbelll@coconino.az.gov

NAJA fellowships, scholarships open through April 30

NORMAN, Okla. – The Native American Journalists Association is accepting applications for the 2022 Native American Journalism Fellowship through April 30.

Selected fellows will build reporting and interpersonal skills in a digital newsroom before, during and after the 2022 National Native Media Conference Aug. 24to 27 in Phoenix.

The 2022 class of fellows will participate in a virtual curriculum with selected mentors representing broadcast, radio, print and digital media.

In partnership with the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, NAJA will develop a conference program featuring best practices in Indigenous media, training and workshops.

Fellows will participate in a series of instructional webinars and will be eligible to receive three hours of college credit through the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication at the undergraduate or graduate-level through their respective universities.

Under the leadership of director Jourdan Bennett Begaye (Diné), student fellows will work with mentors to produce coverage of Turtle Island throughout the program.

Facebook scholarship applications

NAJA also is accepting applications for the 2022 NAJA-Facebook Journalism Project Scholarship through April 30.

NAJA will select five students for one-time awards of $10,000 each for the scholarship for Indigenous students pursuing journalism and media.

To be eligible, applicants must be enrolled juniors, seniors or graduate students at an accredited university within the United States.

Applicants must highlight a commitment to Indigenous storytelling as demonstrated by completed coursework, clips/work samples and a letter of recommendation from a professor or internship supervisor familiar with their work and attesting to career commitment.

NETC programs, services

NORTH BAY, ONTARIO, CANADA — Native Education and Training College of Business, Healthcare, Human Service and Technology, an Ontario registered and approved private career college nonprofit with an online virtual learning management system platform, provides indigenous Canada, USA tribes, and mainstream clients with a quick enrollment process, up-to-date academic diploma programs and continuing education courses, and capacity building workshops with daily, weekly, and monthly start dates.

Start dates are Jan. 31, Feb. 7, 14, 21, and 28. Programs include School of Business and Management, School of Health Sciences, School of Human and Community Services, School of Trade and Technology, Continuing Education PT Courses, and workshops.

Programs will enhance participant skills in their current position and open doors for entry-level employment for new employees and citizens in your community.

NETC is also partnered with Contact North Ontario, and Thompson River University, BC. NETC is an approved Designated Learning Institution for International Students.

For information, visit www.nativetc.com.