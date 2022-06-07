Education Briefs | NPC’s student talent showcased Student Art Show

SHOW LOW, Ariz.

Northland Pioneer College’s 2022 Student Art Show showcased a selection of unique work created by NPC students.

The exhibit closed with an awards ceremony held at the Talon Gallery on Friday, May 6, the first in-person ceremony since the onset of the pandemic in 2019. More than 50 students, award winners, and staff gathered.

The winner of this year’s “People’s Choice Award” went to a current NPC student and staff member Barbara Dixson for her photographic artwork titled “Great Grandma Eskey (1906 – 2022).

Dixson’s 115-year-old great-grandmother, who passed away earlier this year, is shown in the collection of photos.

NPC student John Wilson placed first in photography for a photo of a mountain bluebird titled “Azure Skies.” Kaylie Hancock took second place with “Breath of a Soul,” a black and white photograph featuring a woman with her arms stretched above her head as she takes in a breath of air through an open window. Honorable mention went to Tiffany Plympton for “The Silent Storm” and Thomas Tomlinson for “After the Storm.”

Karen Lewis placed first for her unique “Confused Unicorn – Angel – Mystic Mountain Goat” piece in the ceramics category. Stuart Holmes placed second for “Number 42,” and Lorin Pope took home the third-place award for “Tenderly Encircled.”

In the drawing category, the first place went to Susanna Wauneka for “My Journey,” a combination of colored pencils and a sharpie. Second place went to Naomi Stuart for her “Foundation of Art.” Third place went to Kaylen Wilson for a colored pencil piece depicting her tomcat “Chase.” Cierra Long rounded out the drawing awardees with her charcoal and colored penciled “Hibiscus.”

In painting, first place went to Rebekah Roznovak for her “Simon’s Sun” acrylic painting. Second place went to Lorin Pope for a watercolor titled “Portal,” and Sonia Craig took the third-place award for her “United Sanctuary” acrylic. Naomi Stuart’s watercolor/sharpie piece “Hamlet” and Karen Lewis’s acrylic “Some Donkeys Have Forelocks” received honorable mentions.

The NPC Student Art Show was juried by the NPC art faculty members.

Grants for travel assistance available for up to 20 Native students

SHOW LOW, Ariz. – Grants for up to 20 Native students who live on tribal lands and who are at least 30 miles away from a Northland Pioneer College campus or center are available for the fall 2022 semester, according to an NPC news release.

The AndyVon Transportation Grant for Native American Students has increased to $1,500 per student – $500 more than the prior award year.

The grant provides NPC Indigenous students with assistance for travel to classes. The grant was founded by two anonymous philanthropists.

NPC offers classes at four campuses and five centers across Navajo and Apache counties, including homelands of the Navajo, Hopi and Apache people.

NPC serves about 6,000 students annually and is the nation’s second-largest community college service area – 21,158 square miles. The Navajo, Hopi and White Mountain Apache reservations occupy more than 60% of the total land in NPC’s service area.

Applicants must be registered for six or more credit hours at NPC for the fall 2022 semester, with a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or better. At least one class must require the applicant to attend in person.

Grants will be awarded based on the number of miles the student must travel to classes each week. The application deadline is Thursday, July 14, at 12 noon (MST).

Information: Betsyann Wilson, betsy.wilson@npc.edu or 928-536-6245.