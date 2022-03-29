Education Briefs | NTU’s 9th research competition presents student projects

CROWNPOINT

On March 9, Navajo Technical University hosted its ninth Research Day Competition for students to showcase research projects.

Cash prizes were awarded to the top three projects on display for visitors, with first place winning $200, second place $150 and third place $100.

NTU students Layla James and Jesslyn Chief were named winners for their project “Encapsulation of Native American Plants for Therapeutics.”

Their analysis verified the correlation between native plant species and their effects on treating health disorders.

Second-place winners were Malynndra Tom, Kirby Morris, and Darlene Wilson for their project “A Parallel of Traditional uses of Yucca with Modern Science.”

Their focus was on the medicinal use of the plant and its correlation with modern science.

Third-place winners were Randy Largo, Chase Bebo, and Phaizon Osborne for their analysis on climate change through impacts on piñon trees on the Navajo Nation.

Their study, “Research-Based Climate Change Impact Assessment on Pinyon Pine for Black Mesa,” collected data such as trunk circumference, tree height, and cone collection for seeds from Black Mesa, Arizona, to support the team’s project.

The annual event was held exclusively for NTU students. It was judged by five university officials who determined the winners on their ability to thoroughly present their analysis, comprehensive impacts, and subject organization.

The event included 15 research projects from NTU’s environmental science, engineering, and biology programs.

Information: Dean Agbaraji, cagbaraji@navajotech.edu

San Juan College OK’s increase in tuition

FARMINGTON – The San Juan College Board of Trustees approved a modest tuition increase on March 1, which will be implemented in the fall semester.

Resident tuition will rise to $56 per credit hour, increasing by $4 per credit hour. Non-resident tuition will increase to $178 per credit hour, an increase of $14. General fees will not increase.

The increases are part of the board’s tuition revenue management strategy in 2018.

The policy states that tuition will be increased every other year based on the average percent increase in the Consumer Price Index and the percent decrease in the sum of state funding, property tax revenue, and oil and gas production revenue.

“Our focus is and remains on providing our students with affordable access to the training and education they need to succeed,” said Edward DesPlas, San Juan College executive vice president.

He said that the college is one of the most affordable in the nation, with resident tuition and fees being one-half the national average for public two-year colleges.

The Financial Aid office is available to advise and help students secure funding to complete their educational goals.

Information: 505-566-3323 or financialaid@sanjuancollege.edu

Begaye joins board for Santa Fe Children’s Museum

SANTA FE – The Santa Fe Children’s Museum has added four new members to its board of directors: Adam Jerome Begaye, Rachele Griego, Sam Ruyle and Kristi Leigh Salazar, bringing the board of directors to 14 members.

Born and raised in Shiprock, Begaye has served on multiple nonprofit organizations on and off the Navajo Reservation.

Continuing his civil services for education, Begaye currently serves as vice-chair for the Board of Regents at Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute in Albuquerque. He represents the Navajo Nation-New Mexico region among 10 tribal members from across the United States.

Begaye recently began his politically appointed position at the Navajo Nation president’s office as a staff assistant.

Griego, after graduating from St. Michaels High School, is one of the top producing real estate agents in Santa Fe.

Ruyle has been active in the legal and philanthropic community serving as a member of the New Mexico Trial Lawyers Association, the Young Lawyers Division, and the First Judicial District Bar Association.

Salazar is a community engagement specialist with Del Norte Credit Union/LOV Foundation, serving Santa Fe.

The Santa Fe Children’s Museum is a 37-year-old nonprofit institution with a mission that helps children discover the joy of learning, play, and community through extraordinary learning experiences across the arts, sciences, and humanities.