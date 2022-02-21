Letter | Diary of a full-time Indian

I spent a lot of time staring at blank paper, hoping my profound Shakespeare moment would happen.

Did it? No, but at least I’m pretty.

I have been wanting to share my story for a couple of months now, thinking that maybe I’m kinda cool for making really bad dad jokes at the University of Cambridge instead of Fire Rock Casino.

So, what’s this page you’re reading? It’s an article about hope! I wish I could get sappy and tell you a sob story but I have always tried to see my life through a positive lens.

I mean sure, sometimes my burrito lady wouldn’t be in her normal spot, or sometimes I would grab the wrong scarf for my grandma, but these are things that happen to everyone!

Growing up in Gallup, I spent a lot of my time near the courthouse going to powwows and eating way too much corn mush. I was a part of Miyamura’s debate club, which explains why I have such a big mouth.

So, did I ever in a million years see myself at the University of Cambridge? Actually, yes. Just kidding. I’m not that confident.

I have always believed in myself despite never seeing myself here and I have my beautiful community to thank for that. A community of teachers, family, cousins, cousin-brothers and my cat we named “kitty.”

I, like so many others, look back at my 20 long years and think – wow what a mess!

I’ve dealt with homelessness among many other struggles, but these experiences were formative in making me the person I am, and they have led me to such truly beautiful places.

I’ve seen the London Eye with my own eyes! I’ve sang sad love songs while watching Broadway shows! I’m pretty sure I’ve seen Megan Thee Stallion in the airport, but that’s debatable.

I don’t want this writing to be my Shakespeare moment, I want these words to be my Kalin Miles moment.

I want the students of Gallup and the rez to know that their beautiful selves have a place in the world and that their efforts will lead somewhere.

I want them to know that believing in themselves and being silly gooses will pay off.

I am Kalin Miles, and I am studying American history at the University of Cambridge.

Kalin Miles

Cambridge, United Kingdom

(Hometown: Gallup, N.M.)